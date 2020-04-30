Two Borderland organizations received strategic grants from the Northland Foundation in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Friends Against Abuse and the Falls Hunger Coalition each received a $10,000 grant to help with operations and support services during a time of increased need.
In the weeks since Gov. Tim Walz instated statewide measures to slow the spread of COVID-19, the Northland Foundation has focused available resources on supporting the people, businesses, and communities in the region being hit hardest by the crisis.
“Northland was formed in response to the economic crisis of the early 1980s. That’s our history. We’re wired to step up when times are tough,” said Northland Foundation President Tony Sertich.
By partnering with almost two dozen other organizations, the Northland Foundation has been able to rapidly raise more than $2 million in funding resources, as well as provide information and technical assistance throughout the seven-county/five Tribal Nation region for response and recovery efforts.
Falls Hunger Coalition
The $10,000 grant to the Falls Hunger Coalition will be used for the organization’s Bonus Bucks program, which is a voucher program that is offered to clients ages 0-59.
“The first member of the house receives $10 and each additional member receives $5,” said FHC Executive Director Karina McLellan. “Clients may use these vouchers at various grocery stores to purchase fresh or frozen fruits and veggies as well as milk. This program helps our clients to maintain a healthy lifestyle.”
McLellan said during the pandemic, operations at Falls Hunger Coalition have changed in terms of who and how it serves the community.
“We are still able to operate with our normal grocery hours, we are just prepackaging foods now instead of clients coming in to shop and picking out their groceries,” McLellan said. “Clients don’t seem to mind too much, but we miss working directly with them and would rather they come in and see us.”
In addition, income guidelines have been changed to serve families who are 300 percent below the poverty level, versus the previous 200 percent.
“We want to be able to help anyone in need and by loosening up the restrictions we hope that we are doing just that,” McLellan said. “We are adding new families almost every day and we are skipping doing the traditional paperwork. We just want to focus on feeding people and we can worry about that down the road when we are able to open up again.”
Friends Against Abuse
Friends Against Abuse also received a $10,000 grant that the organization will divide three different ways.
Executive Director Jenell Feller said $5,000 will be used to support the 24/7 crisis line, $3,000 will go toward the needs of direct client services and $2,000 will help increase marketing of the agency’s services.
“Since the governor asked Minnesotans to shelter in place, we have seen a severe reduction in people calling into Friends Against Abuse. When we talk to other agencies across Minnesota – they are seeing the same thing,” Feller said. “There are less calls coming into the crisis line and there are less people seeking services.
“We don’t believe that there is less domestic violence happening, if anything there is more violence in the home. Victims are not able to communicate because they are being watched at all times. Their devices are being monitored by their abuser and they don’t have a minute to themselves. They are not being seen by their co-workers or friends who would see bruises. The children are not seen by teachers, bus drivers or coaches who would do a mandated report. These victims are prisoners in their own homes, regardless of their socio-economic standing.”
The 24/7 crisis line is the oldest service that Friends Against Abuse provides. Feller said the agency previously suffered a temporary funding loss and the Northland Foundation dollars will help cover the gap in funding.
Direct client services cover a variety of services Friends Against Abuse staff offer to clients including safe housing, financial support, hygiene products, gas cards and much more.
While Feller expects the need for Friends Against Abuse services has increased, she again notes the reduction in calls.
“We are using the funds from the Northland Foundation to make sure that everyone knows that we are open for services,” she said. “We are spending more money marketing our services over a 45-day period than we will spend for an entire year. We expect that people who have never needed our services may need us now... We are open and ready to serve. We are available 24/7.”
Small business assistance
The Northland Foundation has leveraged its role as a nontraditional business development lender and economic development partner in the region to help small businesses during this crisis, according to a news release.
The Northland Foundation was named a certified lender for Minnesota’s Small Business Emergency Loan Program to aid businesses affected by shut-down orders, and received $1 million to lend in northeastern Minnesota.
To date, 30 loans totaling $897,500 have been approved for submission to the DEED with more in the pipeline. Northland’s own business finance program has originated another 10 loans totaling $703,000. To put these numbers into perspective, Northland typically processes five or six small business loans per quarter. Northland is also a participant in the State’s new Loan Guarantee Program which will help businesses access more capital than they otherwise could.
The Northland Foundation also hosts the Northeast Minnesota Small Business Development Center, or SBDC, supporting a regional team of consultants providing technical assistance to small businesses looking to adjust to our changing world and access federal and state programs.
Support for child care providers
Walz reached out in March asking if Northland and the five other Minnesota Initiative Foundations could help child care providers serving children of emergency and essential workers.
The Emergency Child Care Grant Program was set up within days, offering immediate support to greater Minnesota providers. Nearly 300 applications flooded in from all across the seven-county region, far exceeding available dollars.
Northland has awarded 152 grants totaling $208,000 so far, to providers throughout northeastern Minnesota, and the Northland Foundation is working to secure more funds to help applicants on the waiting list. Reaction from providers receiving grants – $1,000 for licensed family child care and $3,000 for licensed center-based child care – has been one of great appreciation.
“This is a joint effort. We have incredible philanthropic, public, private, and economic development partners here in our region and statewide,” said Sertich. “By coming together, we can have a bigger impact than any one of us could on our own.”