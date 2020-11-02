A local non-profit, school district and daycare provider were among many recipients of Northland Foundation grants last week.
In the last quarter, Northland Foundation awarded 45 grants totaling $1.24 million during to nonprofit organizations, school districts, Tribal Nations, and other community partners.
Locally, Koochiching Aging Options received $20,000; the South Koochiching-Rainy River School District received $4,147; and Kids 1st Daycare received $1,000.
The majority of funds awarded were made as part of the Northland Foundation’s Integrated Rural Community Aging Program, or IRCAP. IRCAP is a three-year, multi-strategy aging initiative the foundation is leading. A total of $450,000 was awarded to several of the eight Community Planning and Care Integration coalitions that have been established in northeastern Minnesota in partnership between the Northland Foundation, aging services organizations, and the Arrowhead Area Agency on Aging.
The grants awarded will help coalitions members, over the next two years, to create well-connected programs and services that support older adults and their family caregivers in their rural communities.
Douglas Skrief, executive director of Koochiching Aging Options, said since the local organization began in 2009, the Northland Foundation has each year provided financial support.
"Their generous grants have allowed us to carry out a range of activities to help Koochiching County’s older adults and those who care for them as they navigate the challenges of aging," Skrief said, adding pandemic-related funding was also provided this year. "Though COVID-19 has interrupted some of our activities, programs supported by this grant include caregiver support, navigating dementia, Memory Café, grocery delivery and companionship services. We also refer to other service providers. And we educate the public on aging issues."
In addition, Skrief said the foundation has also provided technical support to strengthen KAO's operations throughout the years.
"We are deeply grateful for the wide-ranging and generous support the foundation has shown us," he said.
An additional $440,000 in IRCAP grants were awarded to AGE to age sites in the region. The funds will help communities deliver programming that joins children and youth with adults over age 55, and the ages-in-between for friendship, learning, and community building, and to act as information hubs on supports and services available for older adults and their caregivers.
The $4,147 awarded to the South Koochiching-Rainy River School District, which includes Indus and Northome schools, will provide support to adopting hybrid and distance learning methods for the 2020-2021 school year.
Superintendent Jeremy Tammi said the grant was used to purchase software and technology equipment to support students and staff during in-person and distance learning.
"So far, both of our schools are doing well," Tammi said of the school year that is entering its third month. "We are wrapping up with the end of our first quarter and we have not had a reported case of COVID-19 with any ISD No. 363 students or staff."
Support for organizations meeting basic needs during the pandemic is an ongoing focus for the Northland Foundation, as well—housing, food, safety, and access to medical and mental health care.