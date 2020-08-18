As Koochiching County school officials continue rolling out plans for the upcoming school year, some Borderland families may be exploring alternative forms of education.
Three members of Border Home Educators, a group of local home-school families, met with The Journal last week to discuss why home-based education is the best option for their families.
Kristy Hufnagle said her oldest daughter, who is now 23 years old, was going into first grade when she asked to be home-schooled. Hufnagle admits she originally said no to the request, but eventually ended up home-schooling each of her six children.
“The transition was actually pretty easy,” she said of the experience. “You learn as you go.”
Elizabeth Pendergast agreed.
Her oldest son attended public school through fourth grade before switching to a home-school model. Home-schooling her children was always on her radar.
“Before we had children, my husband and I wanted to do home-schooling,” she said, adding she has three children ranging in grades 1 through 12. “We wanted to have control over the curriculum...and it allows flexibility owning a farm and a home business.”
Pendergast said she had experience as a substitute teacher, and home-schooling allowed her children to focus on their personal interests.
“We worked the curriculum around what they enjoyed,” she said. “Book learning is essential and important, too, but when you can incorporate life skills and practical living with hopefully creating a waell-rounded child in the future... they will have a variety of skills and confidence.”
Like Pendergast, Jody Reller and her husband own a farm and their sons who are in eighth grade and 10th grade, are very involved in whatever the family does.
“My boys have always been home-schooled,” Reller said. “We do the core reading, writing, math and spelling, and from there (the curriculum) is led by their interests. My kids are very hardworking and participate in everything we do.”
Choosing curriculum
The women said there are several curriculum options to choose from when families determine what home-based education will look like and what works best for them.
They encouraged interested parents to start by setting goals for what they want their children to learn.
“And talk to other home-school parents,” Reller said. “That’s where I got my ideas from, talking to other parents.”
Pendergast said curriculum is designed differently and can be grouped together to fit each student.
“You can pick and choose whatever you want from each curriculum,” she said. “Most days are a lot of fun and we don’t have to catch a bus at 7 a.m.”
Socialization
The women said they understand limitations of socialization, so Border Home Educators organize weekly get togethers and field trips, although what that will look like during the COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t been decided.
“We like getting together with other families,” Pendergast said. “The kids look forward to it, too.”
In addition, home-school students can also participate in sports organized through the family’s local school district.
The group next week is hosting a potluck picnic to provide anyone interested in learning more about home-schooling an opportunity to ask questions and hear from veteran home-school students. The event begins at 6 p.m. Aug. 24 at the pavilion at City Beach.
“Anyone is welcome to come,” Hufnagle said. “We’ll have a lot of home-school parents and kids there to provide information and answer questions.”
“I think home-schooling is a really great option for families,” Pendergast said. “Our curriculum has these awesome books... it just ties it all together so that we’re not getting one subject here and another there. It merges everything together so it makes sense... it’s so fascinating to learn with my kids.”
Reller agreed.
“I love seeing my children’s’ relationships with each other,” she said. “It’s so special for me and for them.”