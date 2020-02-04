The number of area homeless residents has dropped this year, according to local data collected during the annual Point in Time homelessness count conducted the week of Jan. 22.
Fewer people experiencing homelessness is certainly a good thing, however the count is almost certainly inaccurate for the area, Servants of Shelter Director Ariana Daniel said.
“We’re actually down this year, which is good, I mean (we’re) always happy to see the numbers go down, (we’re) just not sure how accurate that is,” she said. “It’s a snapshot, it’s not always necessarily indicative of the shelter.”
'Point in Time' count
The PIT count is a nationwide requirement, by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, to help identify the minimum number of people experiencing homelessness and to learn more about the needs in the community.
“(It) captures the experiences and needs of our homeless population so that we can educate our community and improve services,” she said.
Koochiching County officials will use information from surveys to help bring funds for services to the area that help people experiencing homelessness connect to housing services.
Local PIT results
This year in Koochiching County, 47 households were counted: Five were staying in the Servants of Shelter shelter; two households were being housed in local hotels; and 38 other households were not staying in emergency housing.
On PIT count night, four of those households were seniors, eight were young adults between 18 and 24 years old, and two households included children.
Daniel said that the majority of households counted were staying on a temporary basis with family members or friends or living in hunting shacks or ice houses.
“I don’t see any vehicles listed – which is good – even though it’s been warmer, it’s too cold out to be staying in a vehicle. That doesn’t mean there aren’t people, just not that we counted,” Daniel said.
Statewide results have not yet been tabulated. Participating organizations, including emergency shelters, transitional housing facilities and safe havens, have until Feb. 12 to submit their collected data.
Last year in the state of Minnesota, 7,977 people experienced homelessness on the PIT count night.
On the PIT night in 2019, the Northeast Minnesota Continuum of Care, which includes Aitkin, Carlton, Lake, Itasca, and Koochiching combined, counted 28 unsheltered homeless people; 22 unsheltered homeless households; 90 homeless (sheltered and unsheltered) people; 53 homeless (sheltered and unsheltered) households; 79 homeless doubled-up people; and 47 homeless doubled-up households, totaling 169 homeless people.
The 2020 numbers for the Northeast Minnesota Continuum of Care are also not final yet.
Fewer families, more individuals
“We’ve seen a real spike lately in young adults - and only five children, which is great, and very different from last year," Daniel said. "We’ve usually seen a lot more kids. I would say over the last few years we’ve seen the (numbers of) families with young children go down."
This is one reason why Daniel said the count doesn’t always represent who the shelter serves.
“Right now, we don’t have any children in the shelter – it’s all adults – but as of like two days before we had really large families,” she said.
Only days before the count, multiple families with children were staying in the shelter – one moved to permanent housing and one left the area – but since they were not homeless in the county on Jan. 22, they were not counted in the PIT count.
“The week before (Jan. 22) on the 21st, we had a family of five leave the shelter into permanent housing, and on Sunday, we had a family of four leave the shelter not into permanent shelter, but out of the area. Replacing them, we had adults,” Daniel explained.
Daniel said agencies are asked by HUD to decide whether singles or families are a priority in their area.
“Until probably two years ago, we had always said families, we’d always seen more of them, but in the last two years, we’ve seen more singles,” Daniel said.
She is not sure why this is. "It doesn’t mean they don’t exist, it just means that when we look at the bulk of the people we’re serving, we’re seeing (individuals),” she said.
This recent change has also affected the demand for different types of housing.
“We’re also seeing a shortage of one-bedrooms for people to move to, that’s been a real issue. Two years ago we were having a really hard time finding two and three bedrooms for families to move into,” Daniel said. “Housing is tight regardless, but we are definitely seeing a lot of people not moving out of the shelters for lack of one-bedrooms lately. Which goes hand-in-hand with seeing more singles.”
Why the drop?
There are two main reasons the PIT count could be down this year: There are less people experiencing homelessness in the area, or the area was undercounted.
Daniel said rural areas like Koochiching County are notoriously undercounted.
“This is a poor tool for rural communities,” she said. “It’s hard because it’s part of that cycle, I think similar to the census, where we get underfunded, and then there’s more demand on the cities because people leave rural areas to find housing and job opportunities in places that are bigger and it continues the cycle.”