Cities and counties across the state are preparing for annual Truth-in-Taxation hearings when residents can provide input to local leaders on their levies and on how they are proposing to spend tax dollars.
Locally, meetings are scheduled for December, after which local governments must set their final 2021 property tax levies by Dec. 28. The final levies can be set lower, but not higher, than preliminary levies. The meetings are required for cities with populations over 500, counties, school districts, regional library authorities, and metropolitan taxing districts.
The preliminary amounts are used by counties to compute parcel-specific property tax estimates for 2021, which are mailed to property owners in November in the form of Truth-in-Taxation notices. Truth-in-Taxation notices also list Truth-in-Taxation meeting times and locations for residents.
For 2021, preliminary property taxes statewide will increase $271.4 million, a 2.5 percent increase. Last year, preliminary statewide property tax increases totaled $541 million, a 5.2 percent increase, and last year’s final levy increase was 4.5 percent, or $474 million, reports the Minnesota Department of Revenue.
Cities
Statewide, the 2021 preliminary property tax levies for cities will total approximately $2.795 billion compared with a final levy of $2.674 billion in 2020, a 4.5 percent increase.
International Falls: The council has proposed a 6-percent levy increase, $3.13 million, to its 2021 budget, but is hopeful it won’t have to increase it that much when the budget is finalized in December.
The council will accept public comment about the preliminary levy and budget at 6 p.m. Dec. 7 in the council chambers. After taking input, the council will consider revisions and adoption of the final budget and levy at the regular council meeting scheduled for Dec. 21.
Ranier: The council has proposed to collect $253,000 from the 2021 tax levy, which is based on the same rate as the levy collected this year. The fully taxable net tax capacity for 2020 is 7 percent higher than last year, allowing the proposed tax levy to be set at the 2020 rate of 36 percent, while still capturing the increased net tax capacity without raising the property taxes. The Ranier City Council set the 2020 levy from $9,000 to $11,000 less than collected in 2019.
The council will take input at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 15.
Littlefork: The council set the 2021 property tax levy at $120,645 and the budget at $466,136; the 2020 tax levy was set at $107,000 — the same amount collected in 2019 — to support a $465,571 budget.
Littlefork will conduct its Truth in Taxation hearing at 7 p.m. Dec. 17.
Big Falls: The council set the 2021 preliminary general fund budget and levy with total revenues and expenditures of $217,650. The proposal would leave the levy the same as the prior year.
Counties
The 2021 preliminary property tax levies for counties will total approximately $3.497 billion compared with a final levy of $3.444 billion in 2020, a 1.5 percent increase, state official reported.
Koochiching County: The county board has proposed no increase for its 2021 tax levy. The 2020 tax levy was $4.6 million.
The board will set the final levy at 6 p.m. Dec. 15.
St. Louis County: The board set the maximum levy for 2021 at $147.7 million. While this is an increase of 1.48 percent compared to this year’s levy, the county’s property tax base has increased by more than 4 percent, which means most property owners will pay less on the county portion of their property tax bill, county officials report.
A meeting to take input is at 7 p.m. Monday at the St. Louis County Government Services Center in Duluth, in the second floor training center. The public may attend in person or which via live stream option for people to watch and provide comment virtually. A link to join the meeting virtually will be posted at stlouiscountymn.gov.