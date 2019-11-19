The Minnesota Department of Revenue annually releases a list of the preliminary maximum property tax levies that have been reported by local governments.
The preliminary amounts are used by counties to compute parcel-specific property tax estimates for 2020, which are mailed to property owners in November in the form of Truth-in-Taxation notices. Truth-in-Taxation notices also list meeting times and locations for residents. These meetings, which take place between late November and late December, are an opportunity for Minnesotans to provide input to local leaders on their levies and on how they are proposing to spend tax dollars. These meetings are required for cities with populations over 500, counties, school districts, regional library authorities, and metropolitan taxing districts.
After input from citizens, local governments must set their final 2020 property tax levies by Dec. 30. The final levies can be set lower, but not higher, than preliminary levies. The department will release final property tax levy information in February.
Statewide
For 2020, preliminary property taxes statewide will increase $540.4 million, a 5.2 percent increase. Last year, preliminary statewide property taxes increases totaled $560 million, a 5.7 percent increase, and last year’s final levy increase was 5.4 percent or $524 million.
- Cities - The 2020 preliminary property tax levies for cities will total approximately $2.711 billion compared with a final levy of $2.521 billion in 2019, a 7.5 percent increase.
- Counties - The 2020 preliminary property tax levies for counties will total approximately $3.455 billion compared with a final levy of $3.295 billion in 2019, a 4.9 percent increase.
Local levies
The International Falls City Council approved a 2020 preliminary tax levy of $2.931 million, representing a 5 percent increase from what was collected this year. The council will accept public comment about the preliminary levy and budget at 6 p.m. Dec. 2 in the council chambers. After taking input, the council will consider revisions and adoption of the final budget and levy at the regular council meeting scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Dec. 16. Administrator Ken Anderson noted in his brief to the council that taxpayers may call 283-9484 to speak to someone about the city portion of their property tax.
The Ranier City Council set the preliminary 2020 levy from $9,000 to $11,000 less than collected in 2019. The city collected $244,000 from property owners this year. A special budget meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Nov. 25.
The Littlefork City Council set a preliminary tax levy at $107,000 - the same amount collected this year - to support a $465,571 budget in 2020.
The 2020 Koochiching County preliminary tax levy is set at $4.6 million, a 3 percent increase from what was collected this year. The board will accept public comment about the preliminary levy and budget at 6 p.m. Dec. 3 at the Koochiching County Courthouse. After taking input, the board will consider revisions and adoption of the final budget and levy when it meets Dec. 17.
The St. Louis County Board set the maximum levy for 2020 at $145.6 million. While it's a 6.45 percent increase from this year, the impact on property owners is expected to be less than 3 percent thanks to continuing growth in the county's property tax base. Two public meetings will take input: 7 p.m. Dec. 3 in the St. Louis County Courthouse in Virginia; 7 p.m. Dec. 5 in the county boardroom on the second floor of the St. Louis County Courthouse in Duluth. The board is scheduled to vote on the final levy and budget at a Dec. 17 meeting.