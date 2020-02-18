As coronavirus continues to make national headlines, local health care providers are prepared to treat the illness should it cross Minnesota borders.
Last week, the World Health Organization announced the official name for the disease causing coronavirus to be COVID-19. The virus was first detected in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China in December, and has since spread to 24 countries, killing 1,000 people and leaving tens of thousands sickened. While officials have declared it a global health emergency, there haven't been any Minnesotans diagnosed with the illness.
Veronica Allen, quality coordinator and infection preventionist at Rainy Lake Medical Center, said the facility's providers are trained to manage infectious diseases, including new ones like coronavirus.
“Our providers are working with each other, (the) Minnesota Department of Health, and emergency preparedness officials to ensure they have the most up-to-date and accurate information on coronavirus,” she said.
The virus causes respiratory illness, fever, cough, and difficulty breathing. In more severe cases, infection can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death.
There haven't been any RLMC patients who have been tested for cornoavirus, however, registration staff will ask specific questions to incoming patients in an effort to stop any potential spread of the disease.
“There is a procedure followed if a high-consequence disease is suspected at our facility and coronavirus is now included with that plan,” Allen said. “Signs are posted in our registration areas requiring anyone with any respiratory symptoms to wear a mask.”
When it comes to preventing infection, Allen said people should:
- Avoid close contact with those who are ill.
- Avoid touching your face with unwashed hands.
- Stay home if you are sick.
- Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue and discard in the trash immediately.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces with cleaning spray or wipes.
- Wash your hands often using soap and water, scrubbing for at least 20 seconds.
- Get your flu shot.
- If you were in China in the last 14 days and currently have fever, cough, or difficulty breathing; you should seek medical advice immediately- call ahead before you go to a doctor’s appointment and/or visit an emergency room.
- Avoid travel to China and contact with those who have traveled to China in the past 14 days
Allen said the current risk of the virus to the American public is low at this time. All persons in the U.S who have not traveled to China or been in contact with a confirmed or suspected coronavirus case in the last 14 days are not at risk for becoming sick.
"There were three individuals in Minnesota who were under suspicion of having coronavirus, and all three ultimately tested negative for it," she said. "There have been no confirmed cases in Minnesota yet."
Influenza
While coronavirus is a serious public health concern, the risk to most people outside China remains very low, and seasonal flu is a more immediate threat.
Last week, Indus School officials canceled classes Friday due to the high number of students and staff with confirmed cases of influenza.
Indus teacher Lois Lewis told The Journal last week about one third of the student body was absent because of the illness. Classes resumed Tuesday.
In addition to the news of Indus closing, several social media posts of community members suffering from influenza prompted The Journal to reach out to Derek Foss, public health supervisor at Koochiching County Public Health and Human Services, to see if there were more cases this season compared to years past.
"We only receive numbers of hospitalized cases of influenza, that is what is reportable to (Minnesota Department of Health)," he said. "As far as cases reported to MDH for this year, it is pretty on par for past years... With regards to the illness itself, getting your flu shot greatly reduces chances of contracting influenza. The (Center for Disease Control) recommends anyone over the age of 6 months get a flu shot every flu season. Good hand hygiene is vital as well."