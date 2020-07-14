While Minnesotans wait for direction on what the beginning of the school year will look like, the Minnesota Department of Education this week released a planning guide for families.
Officials are expected to announce a decision on school the week of July 27, however, the planning guide offers a glimpse into what district officials are preparing for behind-the-scenes.
The guide outlines that school districts must be prepared for any situation that may arise during the COVID-19 pandemic. MDE has directed schools to prepare for three scenarios:
- Scenario No. 1: In person learning for all students
- Scenario No. 2: Hybrid learning with strict social distancing and capacity limits
- Scenario No. 3: Distance learning only
Due to the unpredictable nature of the virus, school districts and charter schools may need to use more than one scenario during the school year, the guide said. Additionally, the transition to a new scenario may need to happen quickly.
In each of these plans, schools must address how they operate the school building, how they will support students and families, and how they will support their educators in their professional development. Schools are expected to partner with their school community as they develop these plans. Final plans must be translated and communicated in written and oral languages based on the needs of each community.
Local plans
Falls Superintendent Kevin Grover told The Journal that district department heads have been developing plans for the three scenarios and preparing to the best of their ability. He said factors such as transportation, personal protective equipment, classroom reorganization and more are all being considered.
“We're working very hard and plan to come back together the first part of next week,” he said. “We don't have a lot to tell families just yet, we are waiting for direction, too.”
Jamie Wendt, Littlefork-Big Falls superintendent, echoed his comments about preparing, now while not knowing what the future holds, and the state will allow.
“We will follow instructions by the state and comply with health and safety recommendations,” she said.
Wendt added that while she hopes students return to the classroom this fall, the district will operate under the plan that protects students, staff and the community.
The planning guide outlines new measures to protect the health and safety of students, families and staff, and must be taken in scenarios No. 1 and No. 2. Considerations include, but are not limited to:
- Nonessential visitors, volunteers and activities involving external groups should be restricted.
- Staff monitor arrival and dismissal to ensure students move from their vehicle directly to and from their classroom, as well as minimize congregating.
- Staff and students should wear cloth face coverings and/or non-medical face shields throughout the school day. Cloth coverings should not be placed on:
- Anyone who has trouble breathing or is unconscious.
- Anyone who is incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the face covering without assistance.
- Anyone who cannot tolerate a cloth face covering due to developmental, medical, or behavioral health needs.
- Build hand hygiene into the daily schedule for all students and staff, including handwashing and sanitation breaks during or between activities.
- Establish a schedule for routine environmental cleaning and disinfection of high-touch surfaces and shared equipment throughout the day.
- Ensure ventilation systems operate properly and increase circulation of outdoor air as much as possible, for example by opening windows and doors. Do not open windows and doors if doing so poses a safety or health risk.
The guide said if parents are uncomfortable sending their child back to school, each district and charter school will provide an option for distance learning.
For a link to the complete guide, visit the International Falls ISD 361 Facebook page.