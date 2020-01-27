A month after a new law took effect, a local school official said students are curious about reasons for the change.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration raised the minimum age from 18 to 21 to buy tobacco products like cigarettes, electronic cigarettes, and vaping products that contain nicotine. The action followed President Donald Trump's signing the new age limit into law on Dec. 20.
“It is now illegal for a retailer to sell any tobacco product — including cigarettes, cigars and e-cigarettes — to anyone under 21," the FDA’s website said.
Beth Slatinski's been talking to students about the new law, and they're asking questions. Slatinski serves as the planning and implementation grant coordinator of Koochiching Area Prevention in Education, or KAPE.
“When I talk to students, they all know about the law, but they don't understand why,” she said. “We talk about how when someone is 18 years old, it's very normal for them to hang out with a 16-year-old. But when you're 21 years old... we're taking out the high school element. When we discuss those age differences, the kids get it.”
In addition, students are not understanding negative health effects caused by using e-cigarettes and vaping products.
“They really don't get the side effects and health effects of vaping,” she said.
“They hear terms like popcorn lung, but they have no idea what that is or what it means... They've heard nicotine is bad, and they still don't understand it's found in vaping products... We just keep talking about it and working on continued education.”
Slatinski communicates with students by watching videos with them, providing multiple choice tests, and playing games.
“After we watch videos and do tests, I do a follow up to classrooms by playing Bingo. While they're playing, we we talk about tobacco usage,” she said. “I ask the kids what they're seeing on social media, what they're hearing from other kids...it helps find out where they're at and what they know.”
Other cities and states that took the Tobacco 21 approach prior to the federal law have already seen a reduction in tobacco use, Slatinski said.
The law was passed at the federal level, but Minnesota lawmakers also want to raise the minimum age at the state level to 21.
“(Officials) want to do it if anything changes at the federal level,” Slatinski said. “Our governor has expressed he wants it passed.”
Slatinski said the law focuses on positive changes for kids' health and encourages local people working in convenience stores and places that sell tobacco products to reach out to the KAPE coalition for any resources they may need.
“If establishments that are selling tobacco or alcohol products ever want one of our coalition members to come in and talk about reading IDs, we'll happily send someone in,” she said. “This is what we're here for. It's a free service.”