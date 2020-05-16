For nearly 100 years, Camp Kooch-i-ching, a camp for boys, hasn't missed a summer on Rainy Lake.
And for the past 15 years, Ogichi Daa Kwe has offered a camp for girls, mirroring the goal of Kooch-i-ching to empower the growth of youth through fun, challenging wilderness adventures.
Through economic strife, social upheaval, and a world war, the camps have welcomed adolescents from around the globe to Rainy Lake since 1924. Now, as COVID-19 continues its worldwide spread, the pandemic has camp officials unsure if they'll be able to operate the camps this summer.
Hugh Haller, president of Camping and Education Foundation - the camp's parent company - said officials are closely monitoring the situation and are making decisions based on what is safe for campers, staff and the International Falls community.
“We are going through an incredible amount of contingency planning,” Haller told The Journal last week. “We have to prioritize the health and safety of campers, staff and the community... We have a relationship with International Falls, and it's a relationship we respect.”
Having once been a camper and counselor himself, Haller is passionate about what the camp offers, but also expressed the seriousness of the COVID-19 impact.
The first sessions for both camps - scheduled to begin mid-June - have already been canceled. A decision on running the second sessions, which begin mid-July, are still being considered.
“First and foremost, we are taking our lead from state of Minnesota and the governor's office,” Haller said of what drives decision making. “We don't have clear direction from the state (officials), which is why we canceled the first session.”
Coping with the unknown
Thinking of a year with no camp has been a difficult concept to swallow for people who look forward to it each summer, and not just for Kooch-i-ching and Ogichi Daa Kwe. Other Minnesota summer camps have also canceled any sessions scheduled for June and are turning toward online formats to help fill gaps.
Still, it's not the same.
“The word 'camp' doesn't convey all we do,” Haller said. “For me, it's immersion in the outdoors, and all the lessons and skills that come from that. I want kids to be outside to enjoy the outdoors and nature and all it has to offer – so many life lessons that come from it. To have that taken away for a summer is not good.”
In a time of isolation and limitation, Haller and others believe the importance of being able to get outdoors is greater than ever.
“There's a mental health impact of this pandemic and it's real,” he said. “If we don't have camp and everything else is closed, we're looking at four to five months of children being denied the outdoors and access to wilderness.”
Campers and their families seem to agree. Those who have been contacted with updates on the camps are hopeful a second session will be held.
“None of our parents want to cancel, even families from overseas,” Haller said. “With that said, we have to do what is right and we will.”
Careful decisions
As camp officials work through making decisions, Haller and others have been in contact with staff at Essentia Health – International Falls and Rainy Lake Medical Center to know local capabilities and what's available.
“If we were to go forward (with the second session), we will make certain we wouldn't be putting the local medical community in any kind of jeopardy,” he said. “The American Camping Association has been working with CDC directly to produce a set of detailed guidelines. We will be working with them in conjunction with local Koochiching County Health Department and the Minnesota Department of Health.”
In addition, should camp be held, arrangements have been made to keep campers from going into the International Falls community. A local person has been hired to bring supplies into camp when needed.
Protecting a legacy
Even if camp cannot be held this summer, Haller said it's important to develop a plan and procedures to make the organization viable for years to come.
“We will come out of this that much more prepared as a camp,” he said. “We're as much planning for next year and every year after as we are for this year.”
While not having camp comes with financial hardships, Haller said officials are confident they can weather through this summer's challenges, but decisions must be made carefully.
“We can't make a mistake and have it impact us for a couple of years,” he said. “Coronavirus is not going away, it's going to be just as much a part of next year...There are no easy decisions. At the end of the day, have to prioritize health and safety no matter the economic impact. We have to get this right and learn lessons so we can live as a society in the future.”
Precautions
When precautions like social distancing and any necessary quarantine plans are considered, Haller also expressed the need for camp to still feel like a camp.
At Camp Kooch-i-ching, each session has about 140 campers, and at Ogichi Daa Kwe sessions attract around 110 campers. In addition, there are about 100-120 members of camp staff. Camp officials are considering what social distancing would look like and will seek direction on what is allowed within certain age groups and cabins.
“We're hoping to have more clarity in the coming weeks,” Haller said. “I hope we'll be there, but if we can't have camp this summer, then we won't. I couldn't tell you what our decision will be. I've tried not to be emotional about it and follow science and the facts and see where that leaves us.”