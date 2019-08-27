Local Girl Scouts with Troop 1150 will join with hundreds of other Girl Scouts of Minnesota and Wisconsin Lakes and Pines at the "Our World, Our Family" camp, an annual “back to school, back to Girl Scouts” tradition, say troop leaders.
The event, Sept. 6-8, is held just north of Brainerd at Camp Lake Hubert and Camp Lincoln. Girls choose from more than 60 sessions, ranging in topics from archery to eco-art to root beer science.
Troop 1150, consisting of local fifth and sixth graders, uses some of the proceeds from annual cookie sales to pay for a portion of the camp. Girls also earn from their sales “cookie dough,” which can be used as currency at camp stores, and can help pay for the remainder of Our World, Our Family or other Girl Scout camps held throughout the summer, Pamela Norman, a leader of Troop 1150, told The Journal.
The Our World, Our Family camp is special to members of the troop, Norman said, providing the following descriptions by members of Troop 1150.
“Where we used to live, we didn't get to go to a camp like this," Kjersti Hansen said. "It's awesome because there are so many activities, and it is so much fun. I learn a lot, too!”
Abbie Sather said she enjoys being with her friends, making crafts, climbing the rock wall, swimming, and getting to stay in a cabin.
“Our World, Our Family is fun because we get to do a lot of activities, meet new people, and also get to spend time with friends in our troop,” said Paige Norman.
Mary VerSteeg indicated “the best thing about camp is spending time with my mom.”
Six parents of local scouts are volunteering during this year's Our World, Our Family camp, and they can also participate in adult sessions at the camp.
The camp needs a large number of volunteers to host hundreds of girls, run the sessions, manage parking, help troops and scouts check-in, and cook meals.
"Girl Scouting has been building girls' courage, confidence, and character since 1912," Norman noted.
Girl Scouts of Minnesota and Wisconsin Lakes and Pines serves girls in northern Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin. To join or volunteer, visit www.girlscoutslp.org or call 320-252-2952.