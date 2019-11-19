Loggers at heart are dusting off their plaids for the ninth annual Logging Camp Christmas. The fundraising event benefits local nonprofit Koochiching Aging Options. This year’s event takes place Dec. 6 at Backus Community Center.
“We are proud to celebrate Koochiching County’s famous forest industry with an evening of hearty food and old-time entertainment,” said Douglas Skrief, executive director of Koochiching Aging Options and organizer of the event. “The dinner is also a chance to help support our services.”
The mission of Koochiching Aging Options, an independent nonprofit marking its tenth year, is to support the county’s older adults and those who partner in caring for them, according to KAO Board Chair Jeff Hardwig. “This is our major fundraiser for the year. It’s about having a good time for a great cause.”
Koochiching Aging Options’ services include Groceries to You!, Senior Wheels, the Senior Companion Program, Tai Ji Quan, the Memory Café, and caregiver and dementia support.
“Once again the community is proving its generous nature,” Skrief said, adding that dozens of volunteers are helping this year. They include pianist Jessie Laurion, the Sloughgrass band from Indus, members of the Rainy River Community College men’s baseball and women’s hockey teams, and honorary cooks Mark Gierszewski and Dean Piekarski.
According to Skrief, the many sponsors of the event include family logging businesses, PCA, and Stewart’s SuperOne. Gearhart’s Floral is adding decorations to the camp. Rick Debenedet is again the chef for the evening. Over fifty local businesses and individuals have donated items for auction including original art work, tools, and holiday arrangements.
Hardwig added that most guests wear plaids. “And even the fundraising activities are fun,” Skrief said.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for socializing with dinner to begin at 6:30. Tickets need to be purchased in advance and are available from board members, at City Drug in the Falls and at the Koochiching Aging Options office in the Forestland Annex. Call 283-7084 for more information.