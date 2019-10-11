15 YEARS AGO
An emerging jazz musician from International Falls will perform in the swanky Dakota Jazz bar in Minneapolis. Todd Chowan, described musically as a cross between Bobby Caldwell and Michael Buble, recently traveled home to the Falls to perform at a benefit for multiple sclerosis in the Backus Auditorium, but says securing a slot at the Minneapolis bar hailed as the number one jazz venue promises to be the highlight of his career. The 42-year-old performer first began studying piano under the guidance of Falls music teacher Donna Frederickson.
25 YEARS AGO
The Evangelical Covenant Church will host a pastor appreciation event on Sunday, honoring Pastor Larry Connors and his wife, Kathy, for their six years of service to the church family and surrounding community. Pastor Connors was born and raised in International Falls. He later married Kathy and together they pastored churches in West Virginia and North Carolina before moving back to the Falls. They have three children: Tim, Marisa and Tricia. A potluck dinner in their honor will immediately follow the morning worship.
40 YEARS AGO
Marlys Tveit has spent many hours in the family car traveling to and from hockey games throughout the state. But those hours have been productive for the Jameson Addition resident. Her habit of keeping her hands busy with crocheting as the miles roll by brought her a red ribbon this year for a tablecloth entered in the State Fair’s needlecraft division. “It’s a great time-passer,” said Tveit. “I don’t like to just sit; I like to crochet. I’ve covered many miles crocheting.” She has lived in a hockey family. A basement shelf of her house is lined with trophies brought home either by husband Lorne or son Gary. After the fair’s prizes were awarded, Marlys contributed her ribbon to the display.
50 YEARS AGO
Borderland students who have enrolled as freshmen at Augsburg College in Minneapolis include Wendy Gerlach, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert E. Gerlach; Janice Weum, daughter of Mrs. Helen Weum; Linda Carlson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Clinton J. Carlson; and Duane Foss, son of Mr. and Mrs. Elvin M. Foss. All are 1969 graduates of Falls High School.
60 YEARS AGO
In Down the Trail of Borderland History, 15 Years Ago: Koochiching County ration office personnel and members of various panels attended a series of meetings at Baudette recently. Don Hodgdon, chairman of the oil panel; Axel Gabrielson, member of the gasoline and tire panel; and clerks, Adelaide Lynch and Betty Neumiller of the ration office.
70 YEARS AGO
Students and teachers of 18 rural schools in Clearwater County composed the largest group of mill visitors ever accommodated at the Falls plant of Minnesota and Ontario Paper Company. The party included approximately 225 students, plus 35 teachers and bus drivers. Len Costley, captain of the Mando guards, was assisted by Jesse Porter and George Hillmon in conducting the party and explaining mill operations. The previous record was held by a party of 148 Red Wing musicians who toured the mill while enroute to Winnipeg a year or two ago.
Compiled by Marge Veeder
and Catherine Crawford