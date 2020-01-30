15 YEARS AGO
To celebrate the success of their annual sales drive, fourth grade Girl Scouts from Falls Elementary got gussied up to earn the “look your best” badge at Regis in the mall. Anna Schwartz, Macy Skrien, Nora Christensen, Sara Christensen, and Chelsey Harry traded celebrity gossip while deep conditioning their hair. Chelsey Harry then learned the benefits of rinse, lather, and repeat while her locks were professionally dried.
25 YEARS AGO
Littlefork-Big Falls residents showed they think their district needs a new school building. Now they have to convince the State Legislature. School district residents approved a bond referendum for a new school on Tuesday – 707 to 168 – meaning that 81 percent voted in favor of the construction. After the vote totals were announced at a special school board meeting Tuesday night, the audience and board members broke into cheers and applause.
40 YEARS AGO
Six senior girls and six senior boys were nominated by their classmates as candidates for Snow Queen and King. Royalty were crowned this afternoon during Winter Sports Day activities. Taking a break from rehearsals were queen candidates Kami Cayou, Jill Larson, Arlys Johnson, Barb LeMoine, Melody Ostroot and Wendy Miller; and king candidates Gordy Rasmussen, Ron Murray, Tom Rolando, Kevin Halverson, Brian Smith and Frank Demuth.
50 YEARS AGO
Jerry Doris, of Falls High School’s hockey team, was one of 12 Minnesota high school skaters named to WCCO’s All-State Team of the Week.
60 YEARS AGO
Koochiching County’s 1959 speaking champion staged a repeat performance and retained her crown. The winner, Pat McCarvill, 18, Northome Progressors, presented her talk over KGHS as the four other competitors listened. They were Phyllis LaVallee, Ericsburg club; Kathy Killmer, Northome; Paul Ostlund and James Gerlach, Ericsburg. Pat, a freshman at Bemidji State College, will enter the district meet at Grand Rapids.
70 YEARS AGO
January was reported as the second coldest month in border history. The mean temperature was 8 degrees below zero, just a degree less than the record set in January, 1912. That mean temperature of 8 below is 11 degrees below normal temperatures set in January. One reason why the border during January resembled the North Pole was the -40 degree readings which hit the area on Jan. 18 and Jan. 30, establishing new record lows for those days.
On the front page: A bathing suit salesman was making the rounds of International Falls businesses today, taking orders for the 1950 season. He reported business was brisk.
Compiled by Marge Veeder
and Catherine Crawford