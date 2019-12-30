15 YEARS AGO
Newly-elected Koochiching County Commissioner Kallie Briggs and re-elected Commissioner Mike Hanson will take their oaths of office on Tuesday prior to the county board meeting. County Auditor/Treasurer Bob Peterson will deliver oaths of office after which commissioners will elect a board chair and vice chair.
25 YEARS AGO
Borderland Residents Make Resolutions for 1995! We all make them and we all break them. With 1995 rolling in, it’s time to make New Year’s resolutions. We asked several area residents on Friday what their plans are for 1995. Jim Miggins, International Falls: “Catch the state record burbot.” Olgal Glubka, Falls: “I’m going to quit eating so much.” Jason Whitehead, Fort Frances: “I plan to work harder to spend less than I make in 1995.” Eugene Aklestad, Falls: “Quit smoking.” Mary Prettyman, Falls: “At my age they don’t work. They do for a few days and then I go back to my old, bad habits.” Cheryl Decker, Falls: “Spend more time with my kids.”
40 YEARS AGO
A Christmas meeting recently was staged by the Aquilo League. The Dec. 18 meeting was conducted at the home of Maybelle Johnson. President Nancy Larsen conducted a business meeting attended by 22 members. Johnson read a story titled “Free Enterprise,” an amusing parody of “The Twelve Days of Christmas.” Program chairman Joyce Howard introduced a skit in which Ginny Cann read “The Trees in the Forest” which told of the successful use of trees during the life of Jesus. Also participating were Ann Russell, Mary Turenne, Pat Haglund, Clarice Turry and Arlyce Max. Mary Ellen Ettestad read the Christmas story from Luke. The next meeting will be Jan. 15 at the Turry home.
50 YEARS AGO
Sons of Norway officers, elected Dec. 4, were installed New Year’s Day in the Community Room of the International State Bank here. The new officers are: Earl Kleppe, trustee; Berger Romslo, secretary; Sophie King, president; Helmer Jornlin, treasurer; Mildred Romslo, assistant marshal; Caroline Oustad, Joan Amerud, publicity; Gordon Amerud, vice president; Johanne Moe, social director; Ole Oien, outer guard; Nora Jornlin, marshal; John Ettestad, financial secretary; Edward Nelson, councillor; Elmer Hendrickson, inner guard; Johanna Boe, trustee; and Nyland Olson, trustee. The chapter planned events to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the Sons of Norway, which was founded by 18 Norwegian men in Minneapolis.
60 YEARS AGO
Randy Lee Hodel arrived at 7:07 a.m. New Year’s Day, and is the first baby of the new year at Falls Memorial Hospital. Nearly 12 hours later, Susan Lee Soboleski was born at Falls Memorial. First baby of the new year at Littlefork Municipal Hospital was a daughter born on Jan. 4 at 3:50 a.m. to Mr. and Mrs. Einar Sundin, Ray. The infant weighed 8 pounds, 3 ¼ ounces. She has two sisters and three brothers at home. Randy Lee, 9 pounds, 21 ½ inches long, arrived on his father, Robert’s, 32nd birthday. Susan Lee, 8 pounds, 6 ounces, is the first daughter in a family of four sons of Mr. and Mrs. Frank Soboleski.
70 YEARS AGO
Governing Koochiching County affairs in 1950 will be these county commissioners who were conducting their annual reorganization meeting today: Commissioners Joe Jones, Northome; George Biondich, Point O’ Pines; John Mueller, Littlefork; Auditor Otis H. Gordon, the Falls; and Commissioners Axel P. Ostlund, Birchdale, and W.P. Regal, Big Falls. Joining the commissioners was V.E. Crabtree, county engineer.
Compiled by Marge Veeder
and Catherine Crawford