15 YEARS AGO
Rainy River Community College has hired a new football coach. Tim Myles takes over a football program that’s 1-17 over the past two seasons, with the one win coming against Itasca two seasons ago. The average margin of victory for Voyageurs’ opponents last season was 21 points. Myles was at the college and held a meeting with all the football players. A couple of the key points Myles emphasized were academics and loyalty. The 34-year-old Miles comes from a high school coaching job in Floodwood High School. His resume includes playing defensive end for the Cleveland Browns. Myles’ other duties at the college besides football coach will be recruiter and minority services coordinator.
25 YEARS AGO
Kiwanis member Paul Reuter Jr. congratulated Superintendent David Lund, who was named Educator of the Month for January. Before coming to the Falls in 1993, Lund worked at St. Michael-Albertville. In nominating Lund for the honor, the Falls High Renaissance Committee cited his leadership in developing community support for a special school tax. “Trying to get the referendum passed was a priority for Mr. Lund and we believe his efforts were a major reason the referendum passed.” Educators are nominated by staff at the schools.
40 YEARS AGO
Platoon Sgt. Ronald Daniels was formally decorated at the U.S. Army Reserve Center in South International Falls. Capt. Paul Turenne, Company B 367th engineer commander, with the help of Daniel’s wife, Sue, presented Daniels with the Armed Forces Reserve Medal for 10 years of honorable service as a reserve member. Also awarded to Daniels was the Reserve components achievements medal with an oak leaf cluster. Daniels, a technical supervisor in Boise Cascade Corporation's Insulite Division, resides with his family in South International Falls.
50 YEARS AGO
Leonard Luverne Costley, 82, who played the role of the mythical Paul Bunyan in Borderland for the past 20 years, died Tuesday. He had been a resident of South International Falls for the past 47 years. He started playing Paul Bunyan in 1934, visiting North Bay, and Sudbury, Ontario, the St. Paul Winter Carnival, the Aquatennial, and hundreds of other local and state conventions and programs. In 1950, Costley was consulted by the American Forest Products History Association, an organization connected with the Minnesota Historical Society, about the origin of the Paul Bunyan legend. Consulting with some of his logging partners – Robert Mitchell, R.W. Croucher and Robert Fritz – Costley concluded that the legend grew out of stories that were making the rounds of the lumber camps as early as 1880. The men were sure that the legend prevailed in the lumberjack world long before story writers got wind of the tale.
60 YEARS AGO
Clementson News by Mrs. Ivar Johnson:
Twelve Farmers Union members drove to Pitt on Saturday evening to play whist. There were 22 tables of whist played. High score for men went to John Sindilir, Pitt; low to Harry Laughy, Clementson. High score for ladies went to Mrs. Ivar Johnson, Clementson; low to Mrs. Rudolph Warnken, Clementson. The door prize was awarded to Vernon Avery, Carp. Lunch was served by the ladies of the Pitt local. The next card party will be at Carp.
Mrs. Ernest Lund and Mrs. Albert Hasbargen Jr., took seven 4-Hers to the meeting in International Falls on Thursday.
Roy Sunne took a load of lambs to St. Paul on Tuesday.
70 YEARS AGO
Joe Revell, owner of Café Revell, 220 Third St., said he would reopen Tuesday after an explosion this morning in a coal stove destroyed a shed used to store café supplies. The blaze continued a rash of fires which have broken out at the border since Jan. 1. The death of two Fort Frances children in a fire on Jan. 11 marked the start of a series of fires which struck two dwellings in the Falls area and four homes and a business establishment in the Fort Frances area.
Compiled by Marge Veeder
and Catherine Crawford