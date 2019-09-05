15 YEARS AGO
Guests at Island View Lodge are in for an evening of rock ‘n roll Friday when famous ‘60s band Johnny Green and the Greenmen visit Rainy Lake for a “Vegas-style show.”
Members of the Red Hat Society will have a luncheon on Saturday when it is anticipated that more than 300 women over the age of 50 will gather at the Holiday Inn. The luncheon will be the first cross-border get-together for the wacky society which began when it started holding regular gatherings in the quest to greet middle age head on. The “disorganization” has no rules, save the lively dress code: purple outfits and red hats for over 50s and pink hats for under 50s.
25 YEARS AGO
The north wing of the Falls Good Samaritan Center is getting a face lift. To help pay for the renovation, the center’s advisory board will host of an end-of-the-summer picnic fund-raiser. The $40,000 north wing undertaking is final project in a number of other projects the center has recently completed. Tickets may be obtained from care center staff and the following advisory board members: Diane Windsnes, Otto Kuehne, Will Marvel, Mike Katrin, RaNae Whitbeck, David Cronin, Cecele Chovan, Dr. Jeff Hardwig, Paul Baker, Lyndon Larsen, David Skwarok and Tim Fulton.
40 YEARS AGO
The Falls cross country team’s season opens Saturday in Hibbing with young boys and girls teams overall, but with the defending state Girls Class AA champion, Tina Bahr, as the girls’ squad’s captain and only senior.
50 YEARS AGO
Baudette boy scouts, with paddles about as big as they are, stroked 30 miles from Birchdale to Baudette during a recent two-day outing. Steve Hammel and Edward Humeniuk took part in the event. An overnight camp was set up in Border. Canoes were provided by Kenneth Scott, T.H. Rowell Sr., and Dob Rasmussen. Ed Kellogg and Vic Humeniuk accompanied the scouts.
60 YEARS AGO
U.S. and Canadian Color Guards led the Labor Day parade along Third Street today. The Ely Junior League won the $100 grand prize. In the float category, the Trades and Labor float won first place, $75; the Mando Forestry float won second, $50; and Oilers 9373 won third prize, $25. Five special awards of $5 each were awarded to George Esslinger, Kabetogama, and his dog sled team; Pipefitters 771; the riders from Riverview Riding Stables; Carpenters 1494; and the Fort Frances Highlanders Pipe Band.
70 YEARS AGO
Miss Rebecka Lehman, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. August Lehman, Littlefork, was married in St. Paul’s English Lutheran Church to Arvid Lehto, son of Mrs. Tyne Lehto, Lake Kabetogama. Mrs. Helen Moorman, the Falls, cousin of the groom, was matron of honor. Waino Rantelo of Lake Kabetogama, cousin of the groom, was best man. Following the ceremony, the bridal party was entertained at supper at the home of the matron of honor.
Compiled by Marge Veeder
and Catherine Crawford