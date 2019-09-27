15 YEARS AGO
Rodney Smith, of International Falls, died Monday evening, Sept. 27, at Falls Memorial Hospital. Rod was born on Jan. 4, 1952, to Geraldine and Vernon Smith, of International Falls. A 1970 graduate of Falls High School, he also attended Rainy River Community College, where he also played hockey. Rod loved the outdoors, fishing, boating, bike riding and woodworking. He coached youth hockey and youth baseball for many years, and was a member of Faith United Church and the Rainy Lake Sportfishing Club. He enjoyed cooking for big events: the Senior Fish Fry, the Faith United Church Harvest Dinner and the Bronco Football Boosters
25 YEARS AGO
“Bucky” Bruggeman is the first pooch registered in Ranier’s doggy mug shot book. The book, part of a new licensing procedure, contains a picture of the dog, a picture of the dog with its owner, the owner’s address and phone number, and the dog’s age, type, color, etc. The only thing missing is a paw print. City officials have been hounded with an increasing number of complaints over the years, but trustees were in a quandary over how to solve the problem of roaming Ranier dogs. “Everyone loves the dogs,” said Ranier maintenance worker Bernie Dilly. “We don’t want to see them locked up. I don’t have a dog, but I don’t have to have one. All the Ranier dogs are my dogs.”
40 YEARS AGO
Queen JoJean Anderson and king Peter Lucca will reign over 1979 Falls High School Homecoming festivities today. The seniors were crowned this afternoon at a pep fest. Other royalty crowned were juniors Mike Iraci and Laura Hall, and sophomores John Turenne and Cathy Murray.
50 YEARS AGO
Mr. and Mrs. Harvey Veeder brought back numerous geese from their trip to Holly Lake near Hudson Bay. Mrs. Veeder was the first woman to have ever hunted in the area. The hunting was real good and the Veeders are looking forward to another trip.
60 YEARS AGO
Members of the Zion Lutheran Church Sunday school staff attended a teacher training institute Sunday in Cook. Attending the classes were: Mrs. William Holenko, Mrs. Lloyd Anderson, Mrs. Baxter Boe, Miss Ethel Stillar, Mrs. Ed L’Heureux, Marcia McKee, Barbara Emery and Mrs. Ed LaVallee. This is the second in a series of training classes conducted for Sunday school teachers.
70 YEARS AGO
Beverly Ann Kirtland, 17-year-old Falls High School senior, died yesterday afternoon of poliomyelitis in St. Luke Hospital, Duluth, after an illness of 10 days. She was taken to Duluth last week by ambulance. Miss Kirtland is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jack Kirtland, 311 Sixth St. She is survived by four sisters, Mrs. Gus Zuchiatti, Fort Frances, and Colleen, Judy, and Jackie, at home. Miss Kirtland’s death is the first this year in Koochiching County from polio.
Compiled by Marge Veeder
and Catherine Crawford