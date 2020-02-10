15 YEARS AGO
The Broncos girls’ basketball team surpassed their win total from a year ago after taking down Orr 53-42. Alysa Ruelle led the way for the Broncos with 13 points, while Krista Skoglund was close behind with 12 points and Courtney Sherwood added 11 points. Nine of Sherwood’s points were on three-pointers. The Broncos improve to 15-8 on the season and have won three games in a row.
25 YEARS AGO
Next year’s tri-captains for the Bronco football team are Andy Shermoen, Scott Stromstad and Justin Harriman. The Broncos will be bidding for their fourth consecutive Section 7A Championship in the fall.
40 YEARS AGO
Carl Brown and Voyageurs National Park ranger Scott Evans discuss the Rainy Lake ice road, which was used by 1,340 vehicles in January. Evans pointed out that plowed roads originating at Thunderbird Lodge and Island View Resort will be maintained privately and will connect with the park road. Brown was issued a special-use permit to extend the ice road from Cranberry Bay through the Lost Bay portage and into the Soldier Point area.
50 YEARS AGO
Members of the Moose Patrol, Troop 149, conducted demonstrations for Boy Scout Week at First Lutheran Church. The boys are Douglas Furuseth, 11; John Irby, 14, and Douglas Anderson, 11. Approximately 150 people viewed the troop’s exhibits involving camping, first aid, pioneering, forestry, cooking and advancement.
60 YEARS AGO
Down the Trail of Border History -
10 Years Ago:
William Harala is the new operator of the Standard Service station at corner of Fourth Street and Third Avenue.
35 Years Ago:
The high school debating team of Big Falls went to Littlefork to debate with the team of that place. The topic was “Shall the U.S. Enter the League of Nations?” Those on the Big Falls team are Evelyn Allard, Marion Brown and Eva Grove.
50 Years Ago:
The majority members of the city council have decided to accept the propositions of the free water offered by President Backus of the Power company. The same is held good until the permanent pumping plant of the company is completed.
70 YEARS AGO
Micheletti’s Food Market, 816 Ninth St.: Fancy hens, 39 cents a pound; steak, T-Bone, round and sirloin, 69 cents a pound; Standby peanut butter, 39 cents pound jar; grapefruit, half box, $3.69; carrots, three bunches, 25 cents.
“Myrtle the Moose” is on her way to a Chicago zoo after spending the night in International Falls. The moose was found on the Red Lake road about 75 miles north of Kenora by Gordon Hollingsworth. Hollingsworth wrote to the Lincoln Park Zoo. The zoo wrote back, saying it did not have a moose, and accepting his offer to present the animal to the zoo.
Compiled by Marge Veeder
and Catherine Crawford