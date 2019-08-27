15 YEARS AGO
The Falls High School volleyball team learned a few things after their three-games-to-none sweep of Babbitt/Embarrass. One, they’re glad it was only their first game of the season because two starters were nursing injuries and two other girls on varsity weren’t able to play. And, two, they have some potential young talent that could help the team this season. Ninth-graders Ariel Lagen and Sam Sherwood, along with eighth-grader Danika Stelton, were quickly called up to varsity after their junior varsity game finished minutes earlier. The Broncos jumped out early and never looked back in the first game, winning 25-10. Junior captain Jena Gordon took control of the serve and the Broncos won the second game 25-7. Gordon, “the serving machine,” served the last two points of the third game for a 25-19 win. Sophomore Brittany Bolstad lead the way with seven kills and senior captain Katie Prettyman had 16 digs.
25 YEARS AGO
The Jug/Coke team rebounded to win the VFW Third Annual Men’s Slowpitch Softball Tournament at Kerry Park. Ted’s Auto Body Shop, a team put together by The Sports Shop/City Drug pitcher Rick Reed, took second place while Shannon’s/MC Supply took third.
40 YEARS AGO
Repeating their marriage vows on the 50th anniversary date and receiving congratulations from President and Mrs. Jimmy Carter, Vice President and Mrs. Walter Mondale, Rep. and Mrs. Irvin Anderson, and Sen. Bob Lessard, were among the memorable events for Mr. and Mrs. Ed Simon, Loman Route. All of their children, the spouses, 25 grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren were present. The former Nellie Covel and Ed Simon married August 1929 in Staples. The Simons moved to the Falls in 1935 and have lived in the area since.
50 YEARS AGO
In Falls Country Club news, co-chairmen Jack Buettner and Nick Kantos reported that 97 men attended the Tuesday stag and 83 completed 18 holes of golf. The weather was perfect, the course played long, and many players enjoyed their best game of the year. Foster McCormack was low with 72, followed by Russell Johnson and Bill Howard, who had 74s.
60 YEARS AGO
Sir Donald Finnemore, a justice of the high court of Great Britain, and the Rev. Joseph Tetlie, pastor of Littlefork Lutheran Church, have been close friends ever since they rowed together on the Pembroke College Eight and lived on the same stair. The Rev. Tetlie graduated from Oxford after studying there three years as a Rhodes scholar from Minnesota. Sir Donald will arrive in Littlefork on Sunday morning’s Northern Pacific passenger train and will be a guest of the pastor and his wife at the parsonage.
70 YEARS AGO
Everett Riley, International Falls, competing in a field of 58 amateur and professional players, won the Fort Frances Fourth Annual International Golf Open today.
The Falls golfer was never in the rough in the sporty Canadian 2,885-yard course. His score was three strokes better than his nearest rival, Oliver Snabb, a Hibbing pro.
Compiled by Marge Veeder
and Catherine Crawford