15 YEARS AGO
Young anglers could have more fishing opportunities under a plan presented by the Rainy Lake Sportfishing Club. The proposal involves establishing a kids’ fishing pond on a gravel pit east of International Falls owned by Koochiching County. The pond is located just west of Rainy Lake One Stop. The idea was suggested by Kevin Peterson, Department of Natural Resources area fishing supervisor, who was working with assistant fishing supervisor Jeff Eibler to establish a kids’ fishing pond. The club plans to begin work on the project this fall and anticipates stocking the pond with fish in the spring.
25 YEARS AGO
The Fort Frances Arts and Crafts Association is once again preparing for the annual fall art show to be held upstairs in the Fort Frances Museum and Culture Center. The fall art show will take on an international flavor this year with about 20 artists participating from both the Fort Frances and International Falls area. As a highlight to this year’s show, the association will be paying a special tribute to two of its founding members by featuring a special display of paintings by well-known artists Millie Gladu of Fort Frances and Shirley Kocinski of Ranier. Artists Gladu and Kocinski have a long history of development of the association which had its beginning in the early 1960s.
40 YEARS AGO
The Koochiching County Board of Commissioners tour the Northland Day Activity Center (NDAC) this morning as the center prepares to move into its new building on Shorewood Drive. Viewing this room were: Rev. Bruce Carlson, chairman of the NDAC board of directors; Jim Cowgill, of Architects 2; Commissioners Clarence “Swede” Sundberg, Carl Kjemperud, Don Sandbeck, Innis “Sonny” Nesbitt and Otto Jourdan.
50 YEARS AGO
Present expansion of the airport runway and the current Salvation Army fund drive were the subjects of two talks at the regular meeting of Falls Rotary Club. Speakers were Francis Einarson of Einarson Bros. Flying Service, airport managers, and Joseph Howard of Minneapolis, field representative for the Salvation Army. Howard cited the many good works of the Salvation Army and stated that the goal of this year’s campaign is $5,000. Einarson spoke interestingly about the operation of the airport and specifically about the 1,500-foot runway extension, on which work is now in progress.
60 YEARS AGO
Grand Opening of the Parkway Pure Service and the Parkway Café, Sept. 25-27, on Highway 71 and 11! Free gifts, special values and free coffee on all three days! “The building is the very last word in modern commercial construction. We are very proud to have been the general contractor on this up-to-the-minute addition to a growing International Falls.” – Tollefsrud Glass and Building Co.
70 YEARS AGO
The father-son team of John and Art Erickson, Bigfork, made the Forest Festival wood chopping and sawing contest strictly a family affair. Between the two of them they carried off $170 of the $275 offered in prizes. An inch a second. That’s how fast John Erickson and son, Arthur, sawed through the 14-inch green Norway log. The Ericksons set a new record in the event. Toughest competition for woodsman Erickson this year came from his own son. Eighteen-year-old Arthur nosed out his dad by one-tenth of a second in the one-man sawing event. The youth whipped through his nine-inch log in 13.1 seconds for first place.
Compiled by Marge Veeder
and Catherine Crawford