15 YEARS AGO
Work progresses on replacement of both the commercial and general aviation aprons at Falls International Airport. Workers laid asphalt on the commercial apron in front of the terminal building. The federally-specified, polymer-modified asphalt is crafted to handle extreme cold and hot temperatures and hold the heavy weight of airplanes. The project, contracted for 100 calendar days, is scheduled to be completed by the end of October.
25 YEARS AGO
Funeral services will be conducted on Sept. 1 for Charlotte N. Johnson, 81, of Littlefork, who passed away on Aug. 29 at Falls Memorial Hospital. She was born on July 19, 1913, in Fort Frances, Ontario, and raised in Littlefork. She married Leon H. Johnson on Sept. 7, 1928. She worked at the Littlefork Hospital for 14 years as a nurse’s aide and housekeeper. She was a member of the VFW Auxiliary in Littlefork and the Littlefork Lutheran Church. An avid gardener, she was a lifelong resident of Littlefork. Survivors include 10 children, 30 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren.
40 YEARS AGO
A jury has awarded Charles and Mary Jane Wendt $29,500 for their cabin and island (Jun Fujita site) located just beyond Brule Narrows near Hitchcock Bay on Rainy Lake. The four-acre island is only the second private parcel within Voyageurs National Park (VNP) to go to court under condemnation proceedings. The government’s land appraisal was $19,000 and the landowner’s appraisal was $58,500. The Wendts are residents of Rapid City, S.D., and use the cabin in the summer.
50 YEARS AGO
South International Falls employees took advantage of a long weekend to move the South Falls Post Office to its new location in the Village Hall. Postmaster Harold Sartain stands by as postal clerk Mrs. Friedolf Thompson waits on Mrs. William Patterson. The post office had been in a small frame building since 1955.
60 YEARS AGO
Twenty-eight members of the Falls CAP squadron using five planes in shifts and working on the ground crews participated in the search for the four missing Iowa fishermen beginning three days ago. Al Steinbach, CAP mission commander, is directing operations from the CAP installation at Falls Municipal Airport. Assisting are Mrs. James (Beverly) Einarson, Miss Naomi Hall, and Mrs. Bill Patterson. The Falls squadron is searching the area north of State Highway 1 and between Highways 71 and 53 up to International Falls and across 53 to Namakan Lake. In addition to the squadron plane, the searchers have borrowed planes from DelRoy Hazen, Bud Monroe, Vernon Jones and Vic Mannila.
70 YEARS AGO
Edward Lemieux, son of Mr. and Mrs. L.P. Lemieux, 921 Sixth St., has returned to the Falls after a year’s stay in Alaska. Lemieux was accompanied here by Larry Hogan, Puget Sound, Wash., who also was with him in Alaska. The two men plan to attend college this fall. Lemieux will resume his forestry studies at the University of Minnesota. Hogan will enroll at Gustavus Adolphus College, St. Peter.
