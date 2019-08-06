15 YEARS AGO
With recent sunny, warm, and drier days, fire activity has mildly increased on Section 33 Fire in Voyageurs National Park, according to the National Park Service. Size of the fire remained at an estimated 1,409 acres, with the most recent growth occurring two days ago when activity on the fire perimeter increased. Based on data collected, it appears that the fire will remain active with the forecast for warm dry weather.
25 YEARS AGO
The Ranier Community Picnic was conducted today at Ranier Park. The event featured games, food and beverages. About 100 people partook in the food and fellowship throughout the day despite occasional showers and cool temperatures.
40 YEARS AGO
Winners of The Daily Journal Fishing Contest for the week were Roger Oettinger, who caught a walleye weighing 8 pounds, 9 ½ ounces, using a leech for bait. Ten-year-old Jackie Schultz caught a 5-pound, 5-ounce walleye in Seine Bay using a worm for bait. Tim Shuff and Joe Rokke hauled a 9-pound, 7-ounce northern out of Red Gut Bay.
50 YEARS AGO
We serve dinners – fish or chicken – Friday evenings, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., $1.50. Specializing in the finest! Totem Pole Lodge, Lake Kabetogama.
Gov. Harold LeVander is expected to visit the proposed Voyageurs National Park site on Sept. 18, along with Interior Secretary Walter J. Hickel.
The Falls High Marching Band concluded its season with two prizes added to its laurels. Appearing Sunday, July 20, at Logging Days in Park Rapids, the band won a third-place trophy. Last Saturday, the band won third place in the Duluth 10th Annual Portorama Parade.
60 YEARS AGO
Mr. and Mrs. Roscoe Williams, Browns Corner, had as their callers Mr. and Mrs. Leonard Foster, Salem, Ore., and Mr. and Mrs. Rassmusen Larson, Mizpah. The day was very much enjoyed by recalling past events as the Williamses and Fosters had been neighbors at Dentaybow and had not seen each other for 41 years.
70 YEARS AGO
Falls golfers travel today to Fort Frances to meet the Canadians on their own course in the second and final round of the 15th Annual Backus cup tournament. The Americans will carry with them a slim three-point lead which they fashioned two weeks ago on the Falls course. Jim Stone, tournament director for the Falls club, urged every low-scoring golfer to turn out for the play. Following the tourney, the Falls players will be luncheon guests of the Canadians.
Compiled by Marge Veeder
and Catherine Crawford