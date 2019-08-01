15 YEARS AGO
A grass fire, that consumed four to five acres of grassland on County Road 109, began when a controlled burn got away from the landowner. No structures were damaged. A Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Bell 206 helicopter, in the area to help with a wildfire in Voyageurs National Park, was called to assist. The pilot made multiple drops on the small blaze, collecting the water from a pond located on the property. The fire was extinguished before it could get into nearby woods. “That’s a blessing for us,” said Falls Fire Chief Jerry Jensen.
25 YEARS AGO
This summer in the Falls we have seen a real blooming of America’s national pastime. Participation in the Falls Little League program in just its sixth year topped 700 youngsters. A group of Major League All-Stars showed how that talent is progressing on the field by advancing within several games of a trip to Williamsport, Pa., for the Little League World Series.
40 YEARS AGO
Sir Edmund Hilary may possess the expertise to conquer Mount Everest, but the world-renowned climber and his crew are not so familiar with the proper techniques of scaring away bothersome Minnesota black bears. Hilary visited Crane Lake last month with an international delegation of Sears and Roebuck and Co. to test camping gear. In all of his famous expeditions, Hilary has used only Sears equipment. The party, outfitted in nine canoes, started their trek through Quetico Provincial Park and at their first portage a large black bear ransacked two canoes and ate everything in the packs – 40 pounds of food, a bottle of whiskey, and a gallon of oil – then regurgitated over the rest of the gear. The men washed the canoes as well as they could, but still had to tolerate a considerable stench from their gear for the rest of the trip. Their excursion ended at Crane Lake where they were initiated as honorary Crane Lake Voyageurs with the official cap and sash by Crane Lake Commercial Club President Jim Sanborn and George Scott.
50 YEARS AGO
Bethany Lutheran Church of Loman and First Lutheran Church of International Falls will observe the 60th anniversary of their founding with a two-day celebration this weekend. The two sister congregations were founded on Jan. 23, 1909, and Feb. 3, 1909, respectively, with the assistance of the Rev. Henry O. Hemming, who was stationed in Roseau at the time. The celebration begins with a congregational banquet on Saturday at the Union Hall. Communion services will be held at both churches Sunday at the usual time. Former pastor, the Rev. John Palmquist, will conduct the service and will be assisted by another former pastor, the Rev. John Malm.
60 YEARS AGO
August Swenson, Loman’s oldest citizen, celebrated his 87th birthday. He was guest of honor at a party at the Bert Dahl home on Tuesday evening. Present for the occasion were Mr. and Mrs. Gilbert Swenson, Minneapolis; Mr. and Mrs. Adolph Lindquist and Mr. and Mrs. Clarence Mannausau, International Falls; Mr. and Mrs. George Dahl and Philip, Mr. and Mrs. Alfred Nelson, Mrs. Aina Metcalf and Mrs. Helen Peterson, all of Loman. Mr. Swenson came to Loman 41 years ago from Pennsylvania. He makes his permanent home in Loman, but has spent time in Minneapolis and other points in Minnesota. He cuts his own stove wood and helps friends in Loman with their gardening and other light chores. He enjoys swimming and takes long walks daily to keep trim.
70 YEARS AGO
Well over 300 young people representing 20-some 4-H Clubs will be taking part in the Koochiching and Littlefork fairs this week. They will be competing against each other for top honors in livestock, poultry, crop and home economics divisions. A total of $600 in prize money will be given, as well as ribbons to the various classes of winners.
Compiled by Catherine Crawford
and Marge Veeder