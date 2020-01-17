15 YEARS AGO
George J. Stoiber, of International Falls, died Jan. 15, 2005. He was born in Augsburg, Germany, and with his family he came to Montreal, Canada, in 1927, and then to Solway, near Bemidji. He served in the United States Army from 1943 to 1946. He attended Bemidji State University, first graduating magna cum laude, and then earning a master’s degree in English education. He and his family moved to International Falls in 1968 and he began his teaching career as an English instructor at Rainy River Community College. He is survived by his wife, Darlene, of International Falls, and his three children: Dr. Laura Stoiber, of Hibbing; Jason Stoiber; and Tasha Stoiber, of Madison, Wis.
25 YEARS AGO
Area Girl Scouts from Rainy Lake and Two Rivers North service units are preparing for their annual cookie sale. Girl Scout cookie sales have been an American tradition since 1934 when Girl Scout councils had their first nationally franchised sale. First-grade Brownie Courtney Friend and seventh-grade Cadette Amy Pullar work to review cookie order sheets and enjoy a snack of Girl Scout cookies. Courtney and Amy were top Christmas wreath sellers. With their excellent selling ability and parents’ participation, they’ll be doing their best for cookie sales in the next two weeks.
40 YEARS AGO
Art Ennis will end a 31-year career with the Minnesota and Ontario Paper Company (Mando) and Boise Cascade at the end of this month. He leaves his post as public affairs manager with many fond memories. He’s seen the industry develop from the days of oxen and two-man saws to today’s sophisticated equipment. He paints a picture in which logging camps were huge, comprising anywhere from 300 to 500 men. In the winter, only the sound of trees falling broke the still air. In the summer, bugs were a constant problem. And no matter the season, the bunkhouses and mess halls were a sight in themselves. Ennis is headed to Washington, D.C., to offer his services as a consultant.
50 YEARS AGO
About 900 people turned out in 20-below weather Sunday afternoon to watch the oval-track snowmobile races held on the Ewald Farm by the Falls Jaycees. Larry Long, the Falls, the event’s top driver, took first place in the Class B Stock Cross-Country, first in the heat and a third in the final round of oval racing. Tom Manka, Ray, who handled the flags for the Jaycees, handed a first place trophy to his daughter. She won the women’s cross-country event.
60 YEARS AGO
A fire destroyed the Pizza House Café, 503 Third St., today. A family of three evacuated a second-story flat over the café, joining eight other people who temporarily vacated the second-floor quarters in an adjoining building at the request of Fire Chief Vernon McMicken.
Carol Scoggin, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Fred Scoggin, Riverview Boulevard, is presently taking stewardess training with North Central Airlines, Minneapolis. Carol spent her holidays with her parents here in the Falls. She is a Falls High graduate.
70 YEARS AGO
Mercury sinks to -47 at Big Falls, -40 here. Brrr! But seeing is believing. One look at the thermometer and the -40 it registered this morning was enough for Miss Alice Severson. But what else could she expect at this time of year in the international northwoods domain she rules as Forest Queen. Like many other Mando employees, she stopped at the main mill entrance on her way to work to learn of the low temperature. She works in the stores department.
Compiled by Marge Veeder
and Catherine Crawford