15 YEARS AGO
The public is welcome to Judy Knutson & Friends’ Second Annual Community Cookie Swap to benefit the Food Shelf planned for 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the Ranier Community Building.
Rainy Lake Women’s Club will meet in the home of Carole Johnson.
Falls junior Josh LaBlanc was the lone representative of the Bronco boys’ and girls’ cross country teams at the state tournament last Saturday in Northfield. LaBlanc finished 46th of 153 runners in the Class A race with a time of 17:27.50.
25 YEARS AGO
Falls Elementary students in grades 3-6 recently participated in the 1994 UNICEF fund drive and raised $972.65 for world hunger. Winners recognized for collecting the most donations are: Danielle Benedix, Teala Belanger, Ryan Chezick, Kyle Paper, Erica Norton, Heather Sundsvold, Kyrsten Skogstad, Tracy Ruelle, Andrew Piekarski, Kari Ann Nevalainen, Tara Houska, Nicole Dahl, Anna Marie LePage, Derek Dowty, Amanda Porter, Jennifer Springsteel and Jeffrey Raboin. The drive was organized by teacher Renae Soboleski and prizes were donated by the Margaret Corell Club.
40 YEARS AGO
Cub Scout Pack 150, International Falls, conducted its first pack meeting of the season Oct. 30 at St. Thomas Church with Eric Wickiser presiding. Den 3 staged an apple-bobbing contest and all cubs participated. Six boys were initiated into the Webelo den and received a new scarf, slide and Webelo badge colors from their parents. The boys are: Ted Frederickson, P.J. Simmons, Richard Schaaf, Ed Morph, Craig Kalar and Myron Lysne.
50 YEARS AGO
In “Rainy River Reflections,” by Harry Davey:
Mr. Fixit, in the Minneapolis Tribune, brought attention to Island View Lodge when he answered a question about a diamond willow. Fixit’s helper, Elmer T. Johnson, of the Sawyer-Cleator Lumber Co., pointed out that it can be found easily in the dining room of the lodge, where it has been used for table legs. He adds that the diamond willow is common in this area.
60 YEARS AGO
By Mrs. Thomas Savard:
A record load of saw logs was hauled by a six-horse team over a woods log road 50 years ago. The 250-ton, nine-car load was hauled by a single team. The historic event took place in March, 1909. A picture taken by Blackduck photographer L.H. Halvorson and hanging in the Koochiching County Courthouse records the event.
70 YEARS AGO
“Loman News,” by Mrs. H.E. MacFarland:
Loman School was the scene of two showers for young ladies marrying this month. The first was for Thelma Sandsmark, daughter of Fairland pioneer the late Ole A. Sandsmark, who is marrying Edward Crosby of Birchdale, and the second for Rose Clement, who is marrying Eugene Leerssen, also of Loman. Both girls received many presents from the host of friends who attended the events. Lunch was served at both affairs, games were played, and a program was heard. The good wishes of the community go to both girls who are local graduates and have both attended Indus High School.
