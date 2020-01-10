15 YEARS AGO
Winifred G. Hanson, 93, died Saturday morning at Falls Memorial Hospital. She was born in Glenwood, Minn., on Oct. 22, 1911, and grew up attending International Falls schools, graduating from Falls High School. The former Winifred Lund was united in marriage to Charles Hanson in June, 1935. She worked at the Rex Hotel and at the Koochiching County Auditor Office for several years as a bookkeeper. Private family services will be held. Interment will be in the St. Thomas Catholic Cemetery.
25 YEARS AGO
The first baby of 1995: Cody Jacob Esler — 10 pounds, 1 ounce, 21 3/4 inches. Proud parents, Deonne and Mark Esler; maternal grandparents, Richard and Helen Hoppe; paternal grandparents, Roland and Nova Esler. First baby born in the new birthing room at Falls Memorial Hospital. Welcome!
40 YEARS AGO
Magdelena Wimmer, 79, Littlefork Nursing Home, died Thursday evening at Littlefork Municipal Hospital. She was born March 1, 1900, in Bremen, Germany, and moved to the United States in 1923, arriving on the ship George Washington. She settled in Chicago and moved to Littlefork in 1942, where she has resided ever since. She married Alois Wimmer in Germany. Alois preceded her in death in 1964. Funeral services will be conducted Monday at St. Columban Catholic Church in Littlefork.
50 YEARS AGO
Falls High School novice debate team came in fifth in a field of 23 at the weekend meet at St. Cloud State College. They posted eight wins and four losses for a total of 421 speaking points, only five points less than the first-place winner. Members of the team are Rich L’Heureux and Nancylee Enzmann, affirmative, and Sue Schattschneider and Doug Skrief, negative. The junior varsity team member scoring highest was Doug Clinton.
60 YEARS AGO
Perfect form is exhibited by Tony Lynch as he scored a Bronco goal against Hibbing Saturday night. The Broncos beat the Bluejackets 51-45 in an Iron Range Conference battle with Lynch collecting 16 points. Gary Keenan had eight snares off the boards while Mark Nelson got six to lead the parade. Keenan was the backbone of the Broncos effort as he scored 18 points and collected 16 rebounds.
70 YEARS AGO
The new 1950 Plymouth will go on display Thursday in the showrooms of the Thompson-Kendall agency, 300 Seventh St., and VJ Motors, 519 Third St. Plymouth officials report that the front of the new model has a massive appearance with a simplified grill and a larger bumper. The car reportedly looks new “both coming and going.”
Compiled by Marge Veeder
and Catherine Crawford