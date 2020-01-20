15 YEARS AGO
The Littlefork-Big Falls Vikings stunned the Bigfork Huskies at home last night with a 60 to 57 win. Ben Boutin had an enormous second half to lead the Vikings. He scored 13 points in the second half alone and was the offensive spark the Vikings eventually needed to hang with and eventually surpass the Huskies.
25 YEARS AGO
Roger Nordlum will take more than just Christmas presents back to his home in Kotzebue, Alaska. The International Falls native is bringing home the first-place trophy and prize money from the Esslinger Classic Sled Dog Race, held here this past weekend. Nordlum won the 10-dog professional race early Sunday morning in Orr with a time of 14 hours and 19 minutes. Past champion Curtis Laboda, of Hovland, took second with a time of 14:32, and Harry Lambirth, Blackduck, took third with a time of 14:41.
40 YEARS AGO
Bronco front-liners Nancy Wilson and Terri Toninato combined for 36 points as the Falls girls basketball team stopped Lake of the Woods 75-55 in Baudette on Monday afternoon. The Broncos rode 55 percent field shooting and nine offensive rebounds to a 48-32 halftime lead. “In the first half, it was end-to-end action,” said Bronco Coach Kevin Dowty, noting that his team’s 48-point output was the highest in his career with the Broncos. The Falls, 5-3, hosts Littlefork-Big Falls tonight.
50 YEARS AGO
Two members of the nursing staff of Falls Memorial Hospital have completed training in intensive coronary care. They are Mrs. Norma Krats, RN and Mrs. Arden Barnes, RN. Mrs. Krats, a native of Big Falls and an on and off member of the local hospital staff since the present hospital opened in 1948, trained for five weeks at St. Joseph’s Hospital and Research Laboratory in St. Paul. Mrs. Barnes, a native of Ranier and an on and off member of the local staff since 1951, trained four weeks at Methodist Hospital in Rochester, Minn.
60 YEARS AGO
Littlefork’s new post office will be dedicated on Saturday. R.C. Hanson, Duluth, regional real estate officer for the post office department, will be principal speaker at a program at 2 p.m. in the new Littlefork High School Auditorium. During the program, Mayor Steward Robertson will give the welcome, and a flag which once flew over the White House in Washington, D.C., will be presented to Postmaster R.G. Romens by Hanson. Rep. E.J. Chilgren will serve as master of ceremonies. The 32x40 building was completed on Dec. 1.
70 YEARS AGO
Fort Frances News, by Mrs. C.E. Hollands:
Miss Veronica Franck, district superintendent of the Ontario Department of Public Welfare, will make her official visit to the Children’s Aid Society on Tuesday.
Molly Jean is the name chosen for a daughter born to Mr. and Mrs. Tony Munch, 210 Nelson St. Mr. and Mrs. Munch are also the parents of five sons.
