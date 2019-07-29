International Falls, MN (56649)

Today

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low near 45F. NW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph..

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low near 45F. NW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.