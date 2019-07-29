15 YEARS AGO
Colin Hewitt in the “Ariba” won the Rendezvous Yacht Club’s Kettle Falls Race – the longest race of the club’s season – today. Kevin Peterson came in second, and Warren Wagness was third overall. The race began at 10 a.m. today just north of Grindstone and Big American Islands. According to Race Commodore Diane Wessels, there was a nice west wind blowing as the twelve boats headed east down the lake with colorful spinnakers flying. Because the wind died just after most of the boats passed the Pader Noster Island, and race organizers realized that the boats would never make it to Kettle Falls in the time allowed, John Deschamps made the decision to end the race and set up a finish line at Anchor Islands. Pat Soboleski in the J25 Ciao took the “First Across the Line” Award.
25 YEARS AGO
Summer fishing patterns are providing anglers with good action, according to Outdoorsman’s Headquarters Manager Bill Erickson. For walleyes, he added, the reefs are still the place to fish, especially from Sand Bay to Big Island. Hot baits this week include jig/leech, jig/minnow combinations or Lindy rigs. Kabetogama has produced a few fish on the flats, with anglers using crawlers or leeches. Northerns were coming out of Tom Cod and Nebraska Bays.
40 YEARS AGO
Gladys Sullivan was named Koochiching County’s Outstanding Senior Citizen Sunday at the Northern Minnesota District Fair in Littlefork. The competition was for persons over 70 who have been active in senior citizen activities and other work since age 65. A list of Sullivan’s participation in civic and community events extends to nearly 30 different groups. She manages the Senior Citizens Gift Shop on Fourth Avenue.
50 YEARS AGO
Local Briefs:
- Mrs. Anne Robertson of Falls Nursing Home will celebrate her 80th birthday. A birthday supper will be held at the home of her grandson, Edward Hams, of Clark’s Colony.
- The 60th anniversary banquet of Bethany Lutheran and First Lutheran Churches is open to the public and will be held in the Union Hall.
- Scout Day Camp Visitors Day will be held Friday at Camp Black Point, Rainy Lake. Visitors will view an exhibit of campers craft and hear songs by the campers.
60 YEARS AGO
The sale of City Drug store to Ellsworth L. “Andy” Anderson was announced today. Anderson has been a pharmacist at the store since 1956. He purchased the business from C.L. “Pete” Peterson, owner of the store for the last five years and an employee of the store for 24 years prior to ownership. The new owner is a native of Effie, and a graduate of Bigfork High School. He is a 1954 graduate of the School of Pharmacy at the University of Minnesota. City Drug Store was established in 1916 by the late Hiram Babcock.
70 YEARS AGO
Littlefork News by Mrs. E.J. Chilgren:
- Clarence Rogers of Ericsburg, president of the Koochiching County Farm Bureau, was a business visitor of this village.
- L.L. Perrin, advertising manager for the N.P. railway, St. Paul, was a visitor of this village.
- Mr. and Mrs. E.J. Chilgren returned home from a trip to the Twin Cities for the Aquatennial and to attend a meeting of the liberal members of the Legislature that was held at the Nicollet Hotel.
- Miss Charlene Pickar, who has been employed by Arrowhead Lodge, Lake Kabetogama, returned home this week.
Compiled by Marge Veeder
and Catherine Crawford