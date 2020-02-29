Saturday, Feb. 29
15 years ago
The 20th annual Rainy Lake Sportfishing Club’s Family Derby drew about 1,600 participants to Sand Bay on Rainy Lake. An Ahoy fishhouse raffled off during the derby was won by Cory Nordstrand of International Falls. Club President Scott Skifstrom said the ice on the lake was in good condition for the event. The catch included 267 walleyes, 104 saugers, and 106 perch, as well as other species, Skifstrom said.
25 years ago
Dream come true! The Bronco Boys Hockey Team defeated Greenway to win a trip to the State Hockey Tournament on Tuesday night before a crowd of 4,600 spectators at Hibbing Memorial Arena. The Broncos, utilizing a nearly flawless defensive effort along with their relentless, trademark forecheck, skated to a convincing 3-1 win in the Section 7A finals. Bronco defenseman and co-captain Paul Hilfer led a Bronco defense that allowed just 12 Raider shots in the first two periods. Meanwhile, the Broncos scored two goals (Joe Fulton, Hilfer, assisted by James Armstrong) in both of the first two frames that led to a 2-0 lead in the second intermission. The third Bronco goal was scored by Jon Austin, assisted by Marc Dugas. Bronco goalie Todd Sether, who stopped 23 or 24 Greenway shots, was his steady self in the net. Next Wednesday, they’ll meet the Section 4A champion – either Detroit Lakes or St. Cloud Cathedral – at the St. Paul Civic Center in the quarterfinals.
40 years ago
Wayne Roberts, 13, participates in the Midwest Regionals of the Elks Hoop Shoot in Iowa City, Ia. tomorrow. Roberts, who won the local competition by sinking 23 of 25 free throws, needed to hit 19 to win the state title. The eighth-grader figures he needs to sink 23 or 24 to advance to nationals.
50 years ago
Lieutenant Governor James Goetz came out in favor of the proposed Voyageurs National Park on Friday. The candidate for Republican endorsement for governor said, “We in Minnesota are fortunate in that we have a fabulous wilderness area in the northern part of the state that should be preserved as a national park, available to all Americans.”
60 years ago
Children in the Crystal Beach area of Rainy lake, appreciative of their skating rink on the bay, honored the man responsible for their winter fun at a birthday party. Lee Ulch, a resort owner on the Beach, Highway 11 East, has made a rink on the bay every year for his sons and the neighboring children. He kept the rink snow-free and, when necessary, saw that it was flooded. Ulch has four sons, David, Darrell, Duane, and Paul, who shared the rink with friends. The 15 children met at the Clarence Mannausau home, Highway 11, to present a purse of money to Mr. Ulch. Mrs. Mannausau baked the birthday cakes.
70 years ago
Mayor Archie Kelley fired the opening gun in the municipal political campaign by filing for re-election on Monday. Named to office in the 1948 election, Mayor Kelley is rounding out his first term as head of the International Falls government. Officials whose terms are expiring, in addition to the mayor, are Alderman-At-Large Alec Kaviuk, and Alderman Ray Misner, of the First Ward, Joe Bartkowski, of the Second Ward, and Walter Lindvall, of the Third Ward.