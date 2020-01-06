15 YEARS AGO
The Bronco girls basketball team easily handled the Aitkin Gobblers in a game today, winning 66-22, and improving their season to 9-4 with the win. Katie Prettyman scored 14 points in the victory, and Courtney Sherwood, Francine Ruelle and Krista Skoglund each scored 12 points in the offense-heavy contest.
25 YEARS AGO
A group from St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church is leaving on a religious pilgrimage to the Philippines. Six Falls High School students and two youth leaders will be attending World Youth Day in Manila. Dawn Fausz, youth minister at St. Thomas, and Shelley Youso, a youth volunteer, are taking the students on the eight-day trip. The six students, junior Hilary Lucachick, sophomores Nick Nagurski, Terri Thompson, Angie Schwiderski, Renae Koerbitz and Allison Hill, went to the last World Youth Day, held in Denver in 1993.
40 YEARS AGO
Mayor Bob Bennett reported to the International Falls City Council that the Senior Citizens Building Committee will hit its $150,000 target with the receipt of two new grants. One of the promised grants is a check in the amount of $15,000 from the Otto Bremer Foundation, and the other is a $10,000 grant from a Twin Cities foundation. In the next few weeks, the committee will consider changing sites to resolve complaints against taking away public parking spaces downtown. Downtown merchants and others have asked the seniors to reconsider the current site in the Fourth Street parking lot next to Kwik Liquor.
50 YEARS AGO
Wade R. Himes, DVM of the Falls, is the newly elected president of Arrowhead Veterinary Medical Association. Because of the many questions raised by laymen about the incidence of rabies in Minnesota, Dr. Himes released these figures for confirmed cases in 1969 in the state: Swine, 1; cattle, 22; dog, 12; cat, 11; skunk, 91; horse, 5; bat, 7; fox, 4; raccoon, 2, and weasel, 1. The local veterinarian also revealed that cat owners should not be alarmed over news reports that the virus feline leukemia may be infective for other species, including man.
60 YEARS AGO
By Mrs. Hermoine Schwankl:
From Cremonia, Italy, 17th century center of violin-making, to a room in the Riverside Hotel is a far cry. And yet, the hobbyist in the local hotel room has something in common with the artisans of that distant day in Italy. Two years ago, Norwegian-born Peter O. Johnson, 77, took up violin-making as a pastime. A retired carpenter, Johnson makes use of earlier skills. Many of Johnson’s tools were purchased from Carl Skalby when Skalby quit making violins. Johnson is a bachelor who says, “I never had time to get married.”
70 YEARS AGO
Traffic violations dominated International Falls Municipal court proceedings in 1949, with speeders and drunken drivers topping the list. This and other information was contained in the annual report of Municipal Judge M.M. Abbott, which he released today. Of the 608 traffic offenses, 56 less than in 1948, speeding was the most common charge. The number of drunken drivers was one more than the year before, 38, while careless driving dropped from 33 in 1948 to 25. The number of truckers fined for over axle weight, however, nearly tripled. One hundred and nineteen drew penalties as compared to only 39 in 1948.
Compiled by Marge Veeder
and Catherine Crawford