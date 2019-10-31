15 YEARS AGO
Looking Back — 25 Years Ago (1979): A lifelong love affair ended Tuesday. Ingvald Stevens, better known as “Steve,” quietly left the lakes and forests of Borderland to live with his nephew in Sioux Falls, S.D. For nearly half a century, the 94-year-old man has lived on a 400-acre Namakan island.
25 YEARS AGO
Tuesday Musicale met at the home of Lois Manka; co-hostesses were Hermoine Schwankl and Avis Herbert. In spite of the inclement weather, 18 members attended. President Schwankl opened the meeting by introducing guest Lorrain Koszalinski. Effie Hanover, program chairperson, spoke about the recital by Janet Ronnback on the grand organ at Zion Lutheran Church which began Tuesday Musicale’s 60th year. Ronnback was well-received by a large audience which gave her a standing ovation.
40 YEARS AGO
Gus Stavseth, lead pipefitter for Boise Cascade Corp. on its capital projects crew, has been selected as the Insulite Division employee of the month. Stavseth starting working in local pulping operations more than 32 years ago, beginning in the grinding area in 1947 and moving to the dry end. He interrupted his career for a stint with the U.S. Marine Corp from 1951 to 1953. He says he’s seen massive improvements in Insulite’s operations over the years, stating, “There have been more process changes in the last 10 years than since Insulite started in 1914.” Stavseth has worked in all departments as a tour pipefitter. The employee, a hunter and fisherman, and his wife, Marion, enjoy their summers at a cabin on Rainy Lake. They have five children: Bruce, Pam, Janet, Jim and Dave.
50 YEARS AGO
A wonderful bird, the pelican, whose beak can hold more than his belican, was a visitor to the Ranier area this weekend. Village residents noted the bird staying among the gulls between the dock and the rapids. The birds are not a rarity in this area, according to old-timers. Several years ago some pelicans escaped a local game farm and caused some excitement.
60 YEARS AGO
Ancy Tone Morse became a full-fledged member of the Minnesota bar during ceremonies conducted last week by the Supreme Court. She was among 166 men sworn in as new lawyers. She is married to Robert L. Morse, a senior in the University of Minnesota School of Medicine. The two are International Falls natives.
70 YEARS AGO
“Northome News” by Mrs. Edgar Johnson:
Faculty members and students of Northome High School gathered for their Halloween costume ball last Friday evening in the gymnasium. There was a great variety of costumes. James O’Loughlin, as a modern glamour girl, was judged the most cleverly attired. Faye Baker, dressed as a portly witch, was judged funniest. Following a variety program, the evening was spent dancing. Lunch was served.
Compiled by Marge Veeder
and Catherine Crawford