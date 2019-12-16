15 YEARS AGO
Regina Friesen of International Falls has grown her Christmas cactus from little more than a leaf 25 years ago to a plant that now measures some 15 feet in circumference. “The only bad thing is I can’t move it,” Friesen said of the plant that sits prominently in her living room next to the Christmas tree. Christmas cactuses produce vibrant blossoms twice a year – from Thanksgiving to Christmas and in April.
25 YEARS AGO
The swearing-in ceremony for Minnesota Speaker of the House Irv Anderson, will be on Jan. 3, 1995. The Koochiching County DFL is making arrangements for all interested persons to obtain tickets for the ceremony at noon on Jan. 3 and for a reception that evening at 7 p.m.
40 YEARS AGO
Authorities from the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) tentatively have identified the head of a dead animal as that of an Eastern timber wolf. The head was found at the back door of The Daily Journal this morning. Jim Schneeweis, area DNR wildlife manager, said it appears the animal is a timber wolf. He discounted any possibility of it being a coyote. Schneeweis was to take the head to the DNR office at Grand Rapids for positive identification. The incident occurred five days after a meeting in Ranier when state and federal officials gathered to discuss the overpopulation of the wolf and the problems of it as a predator.
50 YEARS AGO
A $950 suggestion award came “just in time for Christmas” to Jack E. Murray, beater engineer in the Boise Cascade paper mill. The award recognized the money-saving value of an idea Murray submitted several years ago and since has been applied to mill operation. He received $50 at the time, and the balance represents the $1,000 upper limit of Boise Cascade’s Suggestion Award system. Murray’s suggestion offered a method for reclaiming and utilizing natural kraft broke (paper machine trim and other waste) that was formerly burned or sold as salvage. Under his proposal, facilities were installed for re-pulping the material, pumping it to the kraft storage tanks and mixing it with newly cooked unbleached pulp for re-use in the papermaking process. A native of the Falls, Murray has worked for the company since 1940. The family lives at 1105 Ninth Ave.
60 YEARS AGO
Birchdale News By Mrs. E.W. Webb:
Mrs. Luke Thramer took Mrs. Ted Bilyeu and daughter to Baudette to the doctor. Ruby had cut her arm on some glass and had 25 stitches taken in it. She had to stay in the hospital.
The Legion Auxiliary of Birchdale met at Mrs. John Rud’s to pack gifts for soldiers and for the Moose Lake Hospital patients
Friends planning the wedding shower for Mr. and Mrs. Reuben Nelson met at the home of Mrs. Wilbert Palus.
70 YEARS AGO
Santa Claus rode into International Falls Saturday on a dog sled pulled by George Esslinger’s famous team of huskies from Lake Kabetogama. His pre-Christmas entrance into the city has become a local tradition. Esslinger trots along behind the sled as the huskies pull it along Third Avenue enroute to the business district. Absence of snow made it necessary to place the sled on wheels.
Compiled by Marge Veeder
and Catherine Crawford