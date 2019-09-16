15 YEARS AGO
The wedding of Betsy Lee Garbe and Joseph Leslie Meres will be conducted today in International Falls. Betsy is the daughter of Richard and Robin Garbe, of International Falls. She is a 1994 graduate of Forest Lake High School, Forest Lake, and a 2001 graduate of Northland College, Ashland, Wis., with a degree in outdoor education and recreation management. Joe is the son of Richard and June Meres, Norridgewock, Maine. He is a 1993 graduate of Skowhegan Area High School, Skowhegan, and a 1997 graduate of Northland College, Ashland, with a degree in recreation and leisure.
25 YEARS AGO
Heavy rain in the area, nearly an inch-and-a-half in the past two days, caused flash flooding in parts of Fort Frances, Ontario. The Portage Avenue subway had to be closed after four to five feet of water flooded the street. Saturated ground and overwhelmed storm sewers and pumps are to blame for flooding, according to Fort Frances Public Works officials. Littlefork received the most precipitation in the region, registering 3.26 inches of rain in the last 48 hours, according to Dean Packingham of the National Weather Service in the Falls.
40 YEARS AGO
Tuesday Musicale will begin its 1979-1980 season – its 45th – Tuesday at Kec’s Kove, Lake Kabetogama. Mrs. F.R. Bokorney, Barbra Strachan, and Mrs. Ray Thorpe have arranged for the meeting to begin at 6:30 p.m. President Avis Herbert will conduct the brief business meeting.
50 YEARS AGO
William Robideau Post 66 of the local American Legion held their regular meeting with Past Post Commander Walter Beebe, conducting the business meeting in the absence of Post Commander William Lovell, who was hospitalized. In addition to the normal business, the Post voted to make a donation to the Minnesota Garden Memorial on the grounds of the Governor’s residence as a tribute to the men from Minnesota who have served or given their lives in Vietnam. The Adjutant also reported that Post Commander Lovell had recently presented a 50-star American Flag to the Ray Cemetery Committee, which had flown over our United States Capitol, as a donation from the local Legion Post.
60 YEARS AGO
Eight of the 14 Koochiching County 4-H’ers who competed in the 24th Annual Northeast Show in the Duluth Curling Club received blue ribbons. Robert Good, of Northome; Dick Tye, of International Falls; and Roman Killmer, of Northome; and Nancy and Kay Larson of Mizpah exhibited their lambs. Pictured with their prize-winning chickens are Kelly Soltis, Mizpah; Tessie Gosline, Gemmell; Marilyn Davis, Littlefork; and Pat Morrow, Mizpah.
70 YEARS AGO
Margie News by Mrs. Gordon Olson:
The agent in the (Margie train) depot for the winter season will be Mr. Maupiu, who has commenced his work.
Mr. and Mrs. Gordon Olson attended the wedding reception for Mr. and Mrs. Wayne Claflin at the Harry Claflin home at Big Falls.
A.J. Dale, Alvin Olson and Dick Garrison are busy building a new concrete entrance to the town hall.
Henry Morken drove to Littlefork to visit his father in the Littlefork hospital.
Compiled by Marge Veeder
and Catherine Crawford