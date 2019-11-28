15 YEARS AGO
St. Thomas League conducted an informal meeting Nov. 22 at the parish office meeting room. President Dorothy Iraci led the discussion of finalizing plans for the forthcoming luncheon and mini-bazaar set for Dec. 12 at Aquinas Hall.
Carol Dalton, of International Falls, was re-elected to another one-year term as chairperson of the Northeast Minnesota Workforce Investment Board at its Nov. 17 meeting in Virginia. Allen Rasmussen, of International Falls, was re-elected as secretary.
25 YEARS AGO
Dave Parmeter doesn’t like to blow his own horn – unless it’s for charity. As one of the founding members of the big band Mood Indigo, Parmeter and his trumpet have helped raise about $70,000 over the last decade for food shelves and scholarships. The band will be performing at the Rainy River Community College Theater as a fundraiser for the Border Concert Association. Jeannine Nelson, president of the Concert Association, said the fundraiser is mainly to provide the association with additional funds for a special concert series next season in celebration of its 50th anniversary. The Concert Association wants to offer six concerts instead of five and hopes to attract some higher-priced talent but keep the cost of the season tickets down.
40 YEARS AGO
The Zion Church Women will stage a potluck supper on Tuesday. The program will include a Bible study presentation, “The Community of Saints – the Gift of Fellowship,” by Ruby Skwarok; Christmas carols accompanied by Helen Smerika on the piano and Marcia Bringedahl on the violin; and a skit, “Advent,” presented by Cheryl Elo and Sheryl Peterson.
50 YEARS AGO
Audrey Henrickson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Elmer Henrickson, Papermaker Colony, was capped in ceremonies at Anoka Vocational Technical School. A 1968 Falls High School graduate, Miss Henrickson was one of 100 in her class to be capped. The licensed practical nurse course commenced in September and concludes in September, 1970. Miss Henrickson plans to take a surgical course at the University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, following her present course.
60 YEARS AGO
Thirty members of the Falls Chamber of Commerce traveled by chartered bus late this afternoon to Baudette, where the border city delegation will be entertained at a dinner meeting by the Baudette Civic and Commerce association. The Falls group was headed by Grover Green, president and Thomas Basterash, president-elect. The dinners have been held annually, alternating between the two communities, for the past 10 years.
70 YEARS AGO
International Falls Memorial Hospital served 1,913 patients during its first year of operation. It saw 276 babies get a start in life. The business department of the community-owned health center recorded net operating income of $128,323 and net operating expense of $146,767.
