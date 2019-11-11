15 YEARS AGO
Senior diver Hailey Hyatt is one of two Broncos competing in the diving competition at the Section 7A meet on Tuesday. Seniors Alison Garbe and Courtney Sherwood lead the young team of 20 swimmers and divers heading into the meet.
Hunting Season Soup Supper, Friday, Nov. 12, Backus Reception Room. Menu: Chef Jay’s Choice Soup, Bread, Homemade Apple Pie a la Mode, Beverage — $5.
25 YEARS AGO
A donation of $500 from Louise Fisher, in memory of her husband, Gordon, who died this year, was given to the Falls Ambulance Service. According to Jerry Jensen, an emergency medical technician with the service, the money was used to purchase an oximeter, which measures oxygen levels in patients. The oximeter will benefit both the ambulance service and its crews, as well as the people they serve. A gold name plate on the oximeter will note who gave the donation.
40 YEARS AGO
Boise Cascade Corp. Salary Club employees turned out in large number to honor retiree Vivian McMicken. She is taking early retirement to spend more time at home with her husband, retired Fire Chief Vernon McMicken. Born in Alkabo, N.D., she moved to International Falls at a young age and graduated from Falls High School in 1934. The following year, she started as a switchboard operator in the mill. In 1939, she transferred to a secretarial position. The McMickens have two daughters and a son — Mrs. George (Kathleen) Sanders, San Jose, Calif., Darlene Wilcox, International Falls, and Terry, also of the Falls.
50 YEARS AGO
Women of the Holy Trinity Episcopal Church met to complete their plans for the annual Canterbury Sale and Tea which is being held in the church undercroft. A luncheon will be served. Mrs. Ada Mouckerezi is general chairman of the event and Virginia Pavek is co-chairman. Other chairmen and assistants busily preparing for the sale are the Mmes. Marian Bertram, candy table; Olga Reuter, dining room; Ada Mouckerezi, tea table; Mae LaValley, children’s table; Mae Luoma and Corrine Larson, bake table; Nina Wolk and Dorothy Franko, luncheon; Virginia Pavek, tea table; Mrs. Everson, mother of Mrs. Frederick Smyithe, and Harriet Wilson, rugs and white elephant tables; Beryl Nims, import table; Donna Day, knitting and aprons table; Bessie Arlock, bake table; Honore Wheeler, knitted stocking table; Pat Scarci and Gene Monahan, painting raffle; Carol Grim and E.Y.C. group, decorations; Lillian Green, luncheon tickets; Joan Johnston, glitter table; and Winnifred Halverson, LaBoutique table.
60 YEARS AGO
A Littlefork deer hunter battered a hole through the ice with his head after he broke through in eight feet of water while crossing the Nett Lake River. Garland Nordlund said that as he was being swept under the ice by the current, he used his head as a battering ram. He finally broke through and pulled himself to safety. He then walked a mile to camp in freezing temperatures. He was none the worse for his experience, The Littlefork Times reported, except for a pair of black eyes. Members of his party got three deer.
70 YEARS AGO
More than 50 years ago – in 1894 – a half dozen brave, hardy bachelors, whom many of our readers may have heard of, came into the Ray section and squatted on government land. They were Thomas Codd, Gus Holm, “Big Henry” Hansen, Jack Kelley, Gust Anderson, and Fred Adams. In 1902, P.A. Erickson, Old Wold, John Heritage, and Ben Lyman arrived with their families. In 1906, Pete Gibbons started the first store in the present village of Ray. Up to that time, settlers did most of their trading in Koochiching, which became International Falls. The Duluth, Rainy Lake and Winnipeg railway reached Ray in 1907, ending years of hardship for settlers in getting to and from the county seat.
