15 YEARS AGO
The Polkinghorne’s Hardware Store has expanded in Littlefork as product lines and size have both doubled. The third generation store, owned by Mike and Laura Polkinghorne, dates back to 1928. Owner Mike Polkinghorne says he wants to supply customers with goods they can’t find elsewhere.
Pretty handmade ceramic bowls crafted by students at RRCC will be full of soup and chili and available for purchase at a fundraiser for the Falls Hunger Coalition from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday in the Commons.
25 YEARS AGO
The Littlefork/Big Falls Vikings are the Section 3 champions! On the winning team are Robert Treat, Derrick Wimmer, Cole Stainke, John Mastin, Matt Erholtz, John Davis, Grant Foss, Chris Kneeshaw, Justin Shipley, Abe Little, James Davis, Justin Staker, Justin Burmeister, Jake Lehman, Jake Juen, Chris Reller, Justin Lee, Jesse Grotberg, Guy Lindvall, Rich Rehak, Ben Quirk, Kris Nordlund, Marc LePage, Nathan Tammaro, Ben Erickson, Brian Burmeister, Manager Dawson Lush, Assistant Coach Bryan Woodley, Coach Al Baumgartner, and Head Coach John Thompson.
40 YEARS AGO
The International Falls Art Club met Monday at the home of Amelia Bartkowski. President Beryl Moxness conducted the meeting, and a report was given on the charcoal workshop conducted by Gene Monahan. A program was presented by Max Brindos, who showed his original animated films. Lunch was served by Bartkowski, Muriel Severt and Corinne Brindos.
Eugene M. Granger, 74, 326 Sixth St., died Tuesday morning in Hibbing after a prolonged illness. He was born in Paris on Feb. 11, 1905, and taught in Koochiching County schools for 43 years, receiving the Teacher of the Year Award in 1965.
Here’s an invitation to make a “Spot Stop” at our Grand Opening! For 43 years, we’ve grown with Borderland. We’re proud of the all-new Spot, but we’re still the same old Olsons!
50 YEARS AGO
Now fully recovered from an unfortunate hunting incident, a spruce hen was taken to Trapper Himes’ animal farm by William Shepard, 1520 Main Ave., South International Falls. Shepard picked up the injured bird on the opening day of the bird hunting season Sept. 27 near the Rapid River. Shepard said the bird appeared to have been wounded in the breast and foot. He fed it lettuce, bird seed and gravel as it recovered.
60 YEARS AGO
About Local Folks: Todd Janssen celebrated his ninth birthday at a party at his home. Todd is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Roy Janssen, 1018 Eleventh St. He was host to 13 friends. Games were played with prizes being awarded to Randy Pozniak, Gary Skrien, Margaret Lucachick and Sheila Pleimling.
70 YEARS AGO
Mrs. Geno Lucca of this city was feted at a stork shower in the home of Mrs. Tranquillo Lucca, 1140 Seventh Ave. Gifts gathered in a decorated bassinet were presented to the honored guest. Assisting hostesses were Mrs. Leonard Milette and Mrs. Livio Lucca. Sixteen guests played grab bag whist with high honors going to Mrs. Peter Glennie. The consolation prize went to Mrs. Hugh Whitbeck.
Compiled by Marge Veeder
and Catherine Crawford