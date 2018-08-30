15 YEARS AGO
The Backus/AB Complex announces plans for celebrating the center’s first anniversary! A week stacked with celebration at Backus Auditorium includes a new director’s reception with a local artists’ show, a magic show, a rock and roll concert, a special return engagement of “Marcoux Corner,” and a performance by the Rainy Lake Community Orchestra String Quintet.
25 YEARS AGO
An increase in the amount of juvenile crime in the past year has spurred International Falls authorities to begin enforcement of the curfew law that’s been on the books for 40 years, but not used during the last 20. The siren will sound at 10 p.m., warning residents under 16 years of age to begin heading home.
40 YEARS AGO
On Thursday evening, the newly-formed Voyageurs Ducks Unlimited conducted its first banquet, a prime rib dinner at the Holiday Inn. John Currie of Ash-Ka-Nam outbid the field for the top prize of the night, a DU limited edition Ithica model 51 12-gauge shotgun. Treasurer Jim Kalstad estimated the event raised $5,000 from the memberships, raffle and auction earnings.
50 YEARS AGO
Don Chowan has opened a new Falls barber shop on Third Street next to Mackenzie Studio. Born here and a graduate of Falls High School, Chowan, 31, attended Moler Barber School in Minneapolis and served his 15-month apprenticeship at Mason’s Barber Shop in Brooklyn Center. Chowan, who operates the shop alone, is married to the former Sally Pearson of the Falls. The couple has two children, Debra Lee and Todd.
60 YEARS AGO
Thousands of border area citizens packed the streets of Fort Frances today to attend the International Labor Day celebration. In a tableau unique on any border, the parade commenced with handshakes between captains of American and Canadian color parties at the Fort Frances post office. Then, uniformed members of the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars joined with Canadian Legionnaires in leading the procession, highlighted by three bands. The Overseas Brides’ float was judged as the best among the service organization floats.
70 YEARS AGO
Funeral services for Mrs. Jessie Cullen, 59, were conducted at 2 p.m. this afternoon in Holy Trinity Episcopal Church. The Rev. F. W. Sherman officiated. Arthur Corrin attended at the organ. Pallbearers were William Coombs, Elmer Trompeter, Robert Trompeter, L. Carmen, R.T. Rogers and George Wolfe. Mrs. Cullen was the telegraph operator for D.W. & P. Railway at Ranier.
Compiled by Marge Veeder
and Catherine Crawford