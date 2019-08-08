15 YEARS AGO
International Falls voters will decide whether to reduce the nine-member Falls City Council to five members Nov. 2. A petition seeking to give voters a say in the matter was accepted by the city administrator and council, clearing the way for the question to go to city voter this fall. The certified petition was delivered by the Falls City Charter Commission. The commission had met for the first time in 50 years to accept the petition from a committee of electors seeking the council seat reduction.
25 YEARS AGO
The plaintive wail of country music, the sizzle of fish frying over an open fire and the sweet taste of fresh blueberries are just some of the elements to be combined during a week-long celebration at Lake Kabetogama. Dubbed the Lake Kabetogama Fun Festival, the event will run from today through Aug. 17 with different festivities planned each day. The Kabetogama Lake Association dreamed up the festival as a way to draw more attention to tourist festivities, according to Jan Lagergren, secretary for the association.
40 YEARS AGO
Students in School District 363 will begin classes in brand new buildings. The two schools, located at Northome and Indus, will be opening exactly one year after their scheduled occupancy dates, according to Supt. Veir Wood. Each building will house grades kindergarten through 12. The opening of the new buildings also marks the closing of five existing schools. Indus School, located at Manitou Park, will replace Border, Loman, and the old Indus schools. The Northome School, located east of town on Highway 1, will replace Mizpah and the old Northome schools.
50 YEARS AGO
The first service in the new Faith United Church was conducted today. This service marks the realization of a dream which first began in 1955 with the first financial drive to construct a new church. The sanctuary is designed to aid the congregation in worship in a contemporary setting and to allow for various means of communication. The members of the building committee are: Dr. F.H. Wallace, chairman; Ray Anderson, vice chairman; Mrs. Ivan Stewart, secretary; Allan Miller, James Kirk, Stanley Helleloid and Harry Batford.
60 YEARS AGO
Two Koochiching County 4-Hers won trips to the Minnesota State Fair at the Littlefork exposition. Other state fair entries will be selected at the Northome fair later this week. A total of 143 farm boys and girls entered 462 exhibits at Littlefork. Larry Erickson, Birchdale, won a trip to the state fair with his champion junior yearling Holstein heifer in the dairy project. James Gustavson, Browns Corner, also is a state fair trip winner with his champion pen of light pullets. Linda Bardon, Four Rivers, was chosen queen of the 4-H dress revue. There were 22 girls that participated. JoAnn Olson, Cross River, was chosen queen of the beginners division in the dress revue. Linda will compete at the Koochiching County Fair in Northome for the right to represent the county at the state fair.
7 0 YEARS AGO
Lake Kabetogama residents were marking time today while final votes for five candidates for queen of the lake were being collected and counted. Winner of the contest will be announced tomorrow by Mr. and Mrs. Gerald Long, who managed the event designed to select the first Miss Kabetogama. Candidates for the honor are: Marlene Esslinger, Ruby Olson, Janice Hake, Olga Jones and Phyllis Reid. The winner will be given a place of honor alongside Gov. Luther W. Youngdahl at ceremonies dedicating the monument to the famous Kabetogama walleyed pike.
Compiled by Marge Veeder
and Catherine Crawford