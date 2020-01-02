15 YEARS AGO
Seventy-three adults and children gathered at AB/Backus last month to celebrate the start of a new church in the International Falls area. Pastor Shane Belding accepted a unanimous call to become the first pastor of Berean Baptist Church.
25 YEARS AGO
Getting back on the winning track, the Littlefork-Big Falls girls’ basketball team used a pressure defense to shut down Northern Lakes Conference opponent Northland-Remer, 50-34. “We did a good job of running our offence and at times looked really good,” L-BF coach Chris Endicott said. Lisa Klemetsen led all scorers with 24 points, while Lora Klemetsen added 12 and Sarah Monfeldt had eight. Becca Klemetsen completed the Viking offense with six points.
40 YEARS AGO
A two-credit workshop will touch on a variety of areas for a person interested in making journalism a career or a part-time activity. Emphasis in this Rainy River Community College course will be on newspaper journalism and the written media. The class, which will be taught by Jim Pumarlo, Cathy Janson and Tom Peterson, will lead students through a typical day at The Daily Journal.
50 YEARS AGO
4-H Club News — Club Has Skating Party: The Rainy Lake Rousers 4-H Club had a skating party at the Ranier rink. Later everyone went to the Pullar home for hot chocolate and sandwiches. During the meeting Kris Oveson read the 4-H constitution that she, Debbi Thomas and Pennee Christenson wrote. Additions and corrections were made. Mr. Johnson showed a movie on Yellowstone National Park. We all wished we could visit there. The next meeting will be at the Thomas home on Feb. 2. — Jody Armstrong, Club Reporter
60 YEARS AGO
About Local Folks:
Mrs. William Holenko and Mr. and Mrs. Paul Holenko and daughter, Martha, returned Saturday evening from Fergus Falls. They spent the Christmas holidays at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Harold Lyng and children. Mrs. Lyng is a daughter of Mrs. Holenko and a sister of Paul.
Jim Crotty, former star Falls athlete and a three-year football letterman at Notre Dame, was an honored guest at the New Year’s Party at the Elks Club Thursday night. Crotty was introduced by regional governor Jess Rose and received a big ovation from the large crowd in attendance.
70 YEARS AGO
Margie News by Mrs. Gordon Olson:
Creighton Reimer left for St. Paul last Monday to visit friends.
Sunday school students of the Lutheran Church presented their Christmas program last Monday afternoon. Mrs. Carl Nordeen entertained the congregation following the program.
Members of the Birthday Club were entertained last Saturday afternoon in the home of Mrs. Roy Olson. Mrs. Olson was observing her birthday anniversary.
Mr. and Mrs. Dick Garrison and family were dinner guests last Saturday in the home of Mr. and Mrs. John O. Olsen.
Compiled by Marge Veeder
and Catherine Crawford