15 YEARS AGO
The services of Falls city electrician Mike Holden are called upon for another repair, and yet another appearance in The Daily Journal. This morning, Holden repaired a street lamp broken after a vehicle hit it.
25 YEARS AGO
If the Bronco hockey team wasn’t feeling snakebitten after losing its first two games, it probably was this morning following a 2-1 loss to Hibbing Tuesday night in Memorial Arena. Bronco senior Derek Bilben scored on a low wrist shot from below the left circle 56 seconds into the first period. Senior Barrett Olson and senior Joe Fulton assisted. That slim margin held up until late in the third period when Hibbing scored two goals for the win. “Both their goalie and (Bronco goalie) Todd (Sether) played well,” said Bronco Head Coach Kevin Gordon.
40 YEARS AGO
North American Indian Fellowship Center (NAIFC) officers and South International Falls City officials signed the lease authorizing the NAIFC to occupy its new home in South Falls. The building is owned by the city and rented to the NAIFC. Signing the lease were Paul Schultz, NAIFC vice president; Lester “Jack” Briggs, NAIFC president; Cy Walker, South Falls city clerk; Lloyd Walls, South Falls mayor; and Mary Jane Furman, South Falls council member.
50 YEARS AGO
Rainy River Reflections, by Harry Davey: “When it comes to that fabulous Scandinavian gastronomic delight, lutefisk, there are just two classes of people – those who love it and those who hate it! If you want to see a mob of lutefisk lovers, you can do so every fall at the annual dinner served by the good ladies of Bethany Lutheran Church in Loman.” Even though he has no Scandinavian blood, Don Pelowski, owner of The Bootery, hasn’t missed a lutefisk dinner in Loman in the 16 years that he has lived in the Falls.
60 YEARS AGO
The village of Big.Falls gave $101 dollars to the recent Sister Kenny polio fund drive, which was completed in November. Those in the Big Falls area helping with the drive were Mmes. Hank Cody, Seldon Gowdy, Carl Carlson, Allen Nygaard, Vance Gowdy, Kenny Warner, Bruce Olson and Ernest Gates.
70 YEARS AGO
Community welcomes 29 new Americans! Judge J.J. Hadler personally congratulated newly naturalized citizens of the United States at the 13th annual new citizens program in Community Auditorium last night. He is pictured shaking hands with David L. Laidlaw, who served as spokesman for the 1949 class. The young ladies are Mrs. Steve Museta and Mrs. John Sontorovich, former residents of Fort Frances who now live in the Falls. Standing next to the judge is George Hnatiuk, toastmaster at the dinner. According to Judge Hadler, International Falls is the only place in the nine counties of the 15th judicial district which extends a community welcome to new citizens.
Compiled by Marge Veeder
and Catherine Crawford