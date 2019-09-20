15 YEARS AGO
The message on a sign near the Alexander Baker and Backus buildings is simple: “Sprinkler paid. Thank you.” It’s a message that many in the community have been waiting for. The Backus/AB structure was declared unsafe in June by the city because it did not meet Minnesota building codes. Becky Aitken, assistant director for Citizens of Backus/AB, said that more than $32,000 had been raised for the sprinkler system.
25 YEARS AGO
Falls High School’s National Forensic League members have selected nine delegates to represent Chapter 2117 at the Fall Congress in Walker. The NFL delegates are: Kristine Kuffenkam and Candace Hauge in the Senate; Erica Holt, Angela Braford and Sarah Bernhardt in House I; Nay Noland and Sara Christopher in House IIA; Mike Ruger and Kim Kuffenkam in House IIB; and alternates Erica Bjorum and Andy Meyers.
40 YEARS AGO
Scoutmaster Randy Hilfer offers congratulations and pins an Eagle Scout award on Bruce Wilson. Wilson was presented with scouting’s highest award during a court of honor Sept. 12 on Big America Island. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Jack Wilson and a senior at Falls High School. He has been a member of Troop 150 in the Falls for seven years.
50 YEARS AGO
Summer had her final fling in Borderland when the mercury climbed to 76 degrees and the Journal’s Maggie Musetta had a final fling in Rainy Lake. At City Beach, where thousands frolicked from May to September, Maggie could hear only the joyous echoes on the now deserted beach. The beach’s lovely white birches with once-green foliage are now turning yellow – not brought on by the frost, as scientists now know, but, rather, by a chemical reaction. Fall begins tomorrow – another glorious time in border vacationland.
60 YEARS AGO
Mr. and Mrs. Arvid Weum, 1122 First Ave. E., left Friday afternoon for Hibbing where they attended the Broncos and Bluejackets game.
Tom Basterash, son of Mr. and Mrs. T.C. Basterash, 1106 Eighth St., left for Duluth yesterday, where he enrolled at the University of Duluth.
Mr. and Mrs. Frank Waskul and family, Brown’s Corner, enjoyed a weekend visit of Frank Marquette and daughter Yvonne.
70 YEARS AGO
Down the Trail of Border History under 30 YEARS AGO [1919]:
The Kentucky moonshiner, who has evidently been supplying the southern end of our county with whiskey from his plant three miles east of Gemmell, was caught by Sheriff McIntosh and Deputy Reidy when they raided his joint about midnight. The officers confiscated his 15-gallon copper kettle, and his “worm,” together with a quantity of whiskey and three and one-half barrels of sorghum, two shotguns, and a revolver. He was brought to International Falls and lodged in the county jail. After serving his sentence he will undoubtedly be turned over to the federal authorities as his “still” was located in Indian territory.
