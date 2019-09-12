15 YEARS AGO
All hazard markers will be removed from Rainy Lake effective Oct. 1 by the Koochiching County Sheriff’s Water Patrol. This does not apply to channel markers within Voyageurs National Park. Sheriff Duane Nelson urges all boaters to exercise caution when traveling in unmarked waters.
Community members of Danish heritage are invited to join others with Scandinavian interests by bringing items to display at the social cultural meeting of Sons of Norway, Sunday, Sept. 19, at Nyland Huset on Rainy Lake.
25 YEARS AGO
Bob Anderson, active on the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce board since 1991, will become chairman of the statewide business organization in 1995. Anderson, a former International Falls mayor and currently public affairs manager for Boise Cascade, will replace Susan Marvin of Warroad and Marvin Windows. Although Anderson doesn’t officially take office until 1995, he’s actively involved in chamber strategy sessions now.
40 YEARS AGO
Joan Jaakkola hopes to see the first student placed in the Independent School District 361 gifted and talented students program by Monday. A cross-section of individuals responsive to education and the gifted student has been selected as the steering committee, Jaakkola noted. Students in grades 10 through 12 are eligible, although she is concentrating mainly on seniors this year.
50 YEARS AGO
Falls High School class of 1959 held its 10th reunion in the Union Hall. Approximately 75 alumni and their spouses were in attendance. Beginning the evening, a social hour was held. The dinner was catered by Mrs. Fred Carlson and Mrs. Urban Kerry. Bill Elliott was the master of ceremonies for the program which followed. Reflections of the past 10 years were presented by Sam Johnson, and various “gag” prizes awarded to alumni by Don Misner. On behalf of the out-of-towners, Tom Basterash extended a thank-you to the local classmates who made the reunion possible. Dancing to the music of Marty Masters of Fort Frances concluded the evening’s event.
60 YEARS AGO
Funeral services were held at 8 a.m. today at the St. Thomas Catholic Church for Lloyd J. Chezick, 42, a well-known Mando electrician who died Friday morning at Falls Memorial Hospital. A requiem High Mass was read by Rev. Fr. Edward LaMontagne. Uniformed members of the Peter Graham Post, Veterans of Foreign Wars, participated at the graveside. Casketbearers were Allen E. Gerlach, Patrick J. Roche, Alfie Belanger, Leo Brunette, F.W. Boeckers and Carl J. Kantor.
70 YEARS AGO
Nine attractive young ladies are vying for the honor of succeeding queen Elaine Nelson to the International Falls Forest Festival throne. The candidate who succeeds in selling the most Forest Festival booster buttons will be the next queen and will enjoy a wonderful trip to Chicago, New York, and Washington. The Forest queen candidates are Sylvia Alich, Erna Mae Gust, Alice Severson, Margaret Thompson, Marvel French, Marilou Miljonovich, Gloria Hodel, Beth Pokorny and Dolores Tack.
Compiled by
Marge Veeder and
Catherine Crawford