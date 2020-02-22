15 years ago
The Ladies Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary met at the Post Home with president Irene Anderson presiding. Lois Adee was appointed guard protem. The charter was draped for sister Pearl Anderson who went to her heavenly home in January. Donations were given to the veterans Home on the Lake, the local heart association, and the local food shelf. Twelve members were present. Lunch was served by Lois Adee, Irene Anderson, Helen Aasen, and Katherine Allen. The door prize was won by Wanda Linder.
25 years ago
Former Bronco cager Karin Helleloid and her teammates at Rainy River Community College will open tournament play Saturday in Coon Rapids. Helleloid, former captain of the FHS Girls Basketball team, as well as a Bronco swimmer, horizontal jumper and sprinter, averages ten points per game at the shooting guard and sometimes point guard positions. RRCC enters the Minnesota Community College Conference tournament with a 19-3 record and the number-one seed for the Northern Division. The Lady Voyageurs are ranked No. 2 in the National Junior College Division 3 polls.
40 years ago
Boise Cascade Corp. has given $30,000 to the Northland Mental Health Center which is seeking new headquarters in the basement of Falls Nursing Home. Receiving the grant are Tom Bounds, Northland Director, and Dr. Clay Ries, psychologist and director of the Koochiching County office. Making the presentation are Bob Ness, employee relations manager, and Dr. Jon Talsness, medical consultant.
50 years ago
Big snowmobile races Saturday and today at the K of C property, Frog Creek Road. Class divisions for all machines. Trophies and cash prizes for all divisions. Dance Saturday night at the Memorial Arena. Entry blanks available at the Bernardy’s store and the Food Basket in Fort Frances and at Harold’s Men’s Store, International Falls. Sponsored by the Fort Frances Men’s Club.
60 years ago
Northome News by Mrs. Henry Elhard: Mr. and Mrs. Floyd Higgins are the parents of a son born February 6th at the Grand Rapids hospital. A double baptism service was conducted at the morning service of the Methodist church last Sunday for Michael James, son of Mr. and Mrs. James Simmerman, sponsors, Mr. and Mrs. Bob Johnson. Also for Lynn Cecile, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Tommy Nagel, sponsors were Jerry Jenson and Lucille Schue. Mrs. Irvin Elhard was hostess to the Lutheran ladies aid at the community hall on Monday evening. Mrs. Iver Westling presented information about Foreign Missions.
70 years ago
Births: Daughter, to Mr. and Mrs. Len Millard, 804 Third Street, at Littlefork Hospital, Tuesday; weight, 7 pounds, 1 ounce. Son, to Mr. and Mrs. Edward Town, Jr., Ray, at Falls Memorial Hospital, Tuesday; weight, 5 pounds, 8 ¾ ounces.