15 YEARS AGO
Kaching! Gas prices pass the $2 mark. The price of gasoline went above the $2 mark for the first time since May. The increase comes weeks after crude oil prices climbed to record levels. Many retailers raised gas prices as much as 20 cents overnight according to a website that monitors gas prices in the area. Gas prices in the Falls range from $1.99 to $2.03.
25 YEARS AGO
The Bronco volleyball team was a model of efficiency as it swept Mountain Iron-Buhl 3-0 in a Subsection 3A quarterfinal game. The Broncos missed just one serve all night as they displayed all the traits that helped them to a 9-0 Arrowhead Conference Record and the tournament’s top seed. “We played with a lot of confidence and Regan (Austin) and Erin (Nagurski) set up our hitters well,” said Bronco Coach Patty Ross. Junior back row player Shay Buchholz is the top Falls server. Junior Niki Simon was a key in game one as she notched five of her game-high 11 kills.
40 YEARS AGO
Boaters should use caution when traveling in Rainy Lake this fall as the buoys that usually mark the reefs and channels either will be removed soon or already have been removed. Buoys in Rainy Lake from Ranier to Kettle Falls are scheduled for removal within the next week, according to Coast Guard lamplighter Buck Johnson. He pulls about 40 out of the lake each fall and stores them along the nearest shore. Namakan Basin buoys from Kettle Falls to Crane already have been removed by lamplighter George Esslinger, who said he encountered ice along Ash River when taking them out.
50 YEARS AGO
The International Falls Broncos beat a stubborn and determined Hibbing team 7-6 to win the Iron Range Conference title and a berth in the Prep Super Bowl on Friday against Duluth Morgan Park, winner of the Zenith Conference. The win gives Coach Butch Larson his eighth IRC title (either winning outright or tying) since 1952. With 5:35 remaining in the first half, Mark Koerbitz, the Broncos’ “all everything,” scored from 39 yards out on a quarterback sneak. Golden toe, Mike Soboleski, who hasn’t missed a conversion kick this year, split the uprights for his third point of the year.
60 YEARS AGO
Beta Sigma Phi Upsilon chapter presented its harvest Hat-O-Rama at the Community Auditorium. Mrs. Charles Green was in charge of the decorations. The harvest themes was carried out in the decorations of pumpkins, squash, gourds, fall leaves, driftwood, and straw flowers. Soft background music set the stage for the latest styled hats and accessories from Lee’s Hat shop, Lorest shop, Stevenson’s, and Penney’s. The fashions were modeled by Mrs. Art Enzmann Sr., Mrs. Fred Day, Mrs. J. Widurski, Mrs. K. Egan, Mrs. C. Niblok, Mrs. C. Westover, Mrs. S.P. Coppen, and Mrs. Marvin Pearson.
70 YEARS AGO
James Stenberg, son of Mr. and Mrs. Alvin Stenberg, Highway 53, has returned to International Falls to resume his studies at Falls High School, where he is a junior. Stenberg flew by plane to Minneapolis from Detroit, where his parents are visiting relatives.
Mr. and Mrs. L.G. Christensen accompanied Mr. and Mrs. Lowell Christensen to Loman last Sunday, where they were guests of honor in the Simon Palm home.
Compiled by Marge Veeder
and Catherine Crawford