15 YEARS AGO
About 10 leather-clad bikers rumbled into town in a blaze of chrome with a gift for the City of International Falls. Teddy Bears – better known as “Buddy Bears” — were given to the city’s ambulance and fire crews. The bikers, all members of the American Bikers for Awareness Training and Education, traveled from Roseau and Warroad to make the drop-off. The bears are used to help console children at the scenes of accidents and fires, according to Borderland ABATE Chapter President Tim Sandland.
25 YEARS AGO
Jeremy Sartain was the winner of the “To Hill and Back” bicycle race from downtown International Falls to Sha Sha Resort and back. It was the fourth race win of the season and the second win in this event in the past three years for Sartain, 20, from Apple Valley.
40 YEARS AGO
The cast of the children’s play “Hubbub on the Bookshelf,” to open at Rainy River Community College, includes Brad Nuthak, Nancy Nuthak, Kira Wennstrom, Greg Torstad, Jeff Gauthier, Tonya Bernard and Nova Bement.
50 YEARS AGO
Local and state friends and enemies of the proposed Voyageurs National Park began presenting oral and written statements to a Congressional subcommittee this morning in International Falls. This is the first Congressional hearing on the proposal which involves 219,850 acres of lakes and forests east of the Falls. George Amidon, Midwestern Woodlands manager for Boise Cascade, said that the proposal is a “tremendous compliment” for the firm and people who have cared for the land under consideration for 20 years.
60 YEARS AGO
In the “Down the Trail of Border History” column under “50 Years Ago”: Plans are going forward for the construction of a sawmill in International Falls. This is particular pleasant news to hundreds of home owners who want the opportunity to market their timber and clear up their lands. It will be known as International Lumber Company.
70 YEARS AGO
The Koochiching Pioneers’ Picnic was conducted today at the Harry Dixon farm (formerly the Watrous place) at the junction of the Littlefork and Rainy Rivers. District Judge J.J. Hadler delivered the principal address. A sports program included races and a tug-of-war. An annual event for more than 25 years, the series of old-settlers picnics was interrupted because of travel restrictions in World War II. The last such picnic was conducted at Smith’s grove in Laurel in 1943. Old timers and their families are asked to assemble at 10 a.m. and to bring their picnic dinners. Coffee will be supplied by the county Old Settlers Association.
Compiled by Marge Veeder
and Catherine Crawford