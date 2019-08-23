15 YEARS AGO
Little John has been found. Now, if only someone knew where he came from. Deputies are looking for the owner of an 8-foot-tall statue found off a riverbank near County Road 5, just north of the Koochiching-Itasca county line. The statue is of a man wearing a chef’s outfit and a hat bearing the name of “Little John.” Someone from the Itasca County Sheriff’s Office called the Koochiching County Sheriff’s Department asking if anyone had reported Little John missing. No one had. “We still don’t know who it belongs to,” said Capt. John Mastin.
25 YEARS AGO
More than 200 people attended a birthday celebration at the Northern Life Care Center. The center marked 10 years of volunteer service to the community with guest speakers and musical performances. Main speaker was Kevin Constantine, coach of the San Jose Sharks hockey team.
40 YEARS AGO
There’s not much action on the street outside Northome’s Scenic Hotel and Café. Sept. 1 the action on the inside will slow down considerably, too; it will stop. That’s the day the hotel and café are scheduled to close. The hotel Julius Ball built more than 50 years ago in the mid-1920s is scheduled to close for the first – and possibly last – time. Dorothy and Iver Westling ran the hotel for 33 years. “My prices were always the last one to raise in the county,” Mrs. Westling noted. In the good old days, the hotel was home for an average of 45 people, none of which caused much problem.
50 YEARS AGO
Falls Mayor Robert Bennett spoke to visitors at the open house for the Woodland Park Apartments today. The $1.1 million complex was built by the Falls Housing and Redevelopment Authority. Fred Boeckh is the executive director of the authority. All apartments in the 80-unit, three-wing, three-level building have been rented and will be occupied by Sept. 1.
60 YEARS AGO
“Well, look at that . . . a four-engine Goose,” exclaimed a Canadian bush pilot from Kenora who happened to be at the Falls Municipal Airport when the plane landed for gas at Einerson Bros. Flying Service. Owned and flown by Carl Wamser, Milwaukee, Wis., the amphibian is one of only two of its type in the country. It is a regular Grumman Goose converted to four engines. The plane created considerable interest at the airport, since it was the first time Wamser had landed it here. Francis Einarson had to climb on the wings to fill the wing tanks of the plane.
70 YEARS AGO
South International Falls voters will decide tomorrow whether the community shall build a combined village hall and fire station. The decision will be made at a special bond election called to authorize village officials to issue $19,000 in general obligation bonds financing construction. The old village hall, a frame structure, has been used as a town council chambers and village gathering place for 49 years. Earlier the building served as a school.
Compiled by Marge Veeder
and Catherine Crawford