15 years ago
Andrea Millerbernd, a junior at Littlefork-Big Falls High School, has been selected to receive the Minnesota State High School’s League Excel Award for 2005. Millerbernd is one of 25 winners chosen from the state of Minnesota out of the more than 200 students who were nominated. Students are chosen for the award based on three qualities. They are active in fine arts and athletic activities, show leadership qualities and are model citizens. Millerbernd plays softball, basketball and volleyball and is only 74 points away from breaking the all-time boys and girls Viking’s basketball scoring record of 1392.
25 years ago
The Rainy River Community College Hockey Team will play host to the Region 13 Community College Hockey Tournament this weekend at Bronco Arena. The Voyageurs open the round-robin format tournament tonight with a game against Itasca Community College. Also competing are teams from North Dakota State University-Bottineau and Hibbing Community College.
40 years ago
The Daily Journal received on award in the annual Minnesota Newspaper Association (MNA) Better Newspaper Contest. Winners were announced at the association’s annual convention. Jim Pumarlo, managing editor, took second place in the investigative reporting category for suburban and non-metropolitan dailies. Also honored was Harry Davey, former Daily Journal publisher. Davey received a certificate from Gov. Al Quie as he joined the Half Century Club for 50 years of service to the newspaper profession. Davey still writes “Rainy River Reflections,” which appears occasionally on the Journal’s editorial page.
50 years ago
Work safety records set by the employees of Minnesota, Dakota & Western Railway and the Falls pulpwood storage yard have earned $2,600 in college scholarships for children of hourly employees within the two groups. Both Falls units recorded 1969 safety performances far superior to national averages to qualify for two of the 71 scholarships to be awarded by the Boise Cascade Foundation this year. Altogether, more than $92,000 will be awarded in 1970 under the company-wide safety program.
60 years ago
Seventh grade students from Backus junior high school will have their first party of the year beginning at 7:30 tonight and continuing for two hours in Backus auditorium. Admittance will be ticket only. Bruce Hemstad will be master of ceremonies. He will introduce the program: Kim Manley, piano solo; Mary Mether, accompanied by Mary Jane Wenberg, vocal selections; Carol Pearson, flute solo; and four baton twirlers, Pamela Bilben, June Brindos, Marleen Skalsky, and Roberta Johnson, accompanied at the piano by Josephine Iraci. Dancing will be to music provided by the musicians union. General Chairman is Cletus Anderson. He is assisted by the following teachers: Miss Gladys Bender, Miss Mayme Coradale, Mrs. Ina Smith, Miss Patricia Lupkes and Don Villalta.
70 years ago
Machine No. 3 in the Insulite plant of Minnesota and Ontario Paper Company resumed production this morning after a five-week shutdown period during which the unit was completely modernized. The rebuilt machine is assigned to making half-inch coating stock. Mando mechanical and maintenance crews had been employed since January 17 in overhauling the unit for more efficient operation. Dry end improvements included renewal of all chain drives in the kiln, realignment, and the installation of a three-unit circulation system for drying the Insulite products faster and more uniformly. On the wet end, the improvements consist of a new drive for the forming machine, an improved headbox with agitator and agitating equipment for the machine chest.
Compiled by Marge Veeder
and Catherine Crawford