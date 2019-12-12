15 YEARS AGO
Departing Ranier City Council member Pat Lagoo admitted Monday night to taking Mayor Dave Trompeter for a ride. Literally. “I’ll miss taking you home in my golf cart,” Lagoo said, at what was her last monthly city council meeting. Her term expires at the end of the year. “It was a job well done,” said Trompeter. “It was fun working here,” she told board members. “Everybody should have a chance to sit on the city council and find out what’s what.”
25 YEARS AGO
Irene LaBlanc was the guest of honor at an open house 80th birthday party Dec. 4 in the Ranier Community Hall. Hosts of the party were her children, Dick and Donna LaBlanc of Britt, Tish Otto of Ray, Phyllis Fries of Sidney, Ohio, and Midge Simmons of Tipp City, Ohio, and also grandchildren Mike and Audrey LaBlanc of International Falls. Approximately 80 guests were in attendance. The mother of four children, she has 14 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
40 YEARS AGO
Roy Johnson and Jim Rundell stand in the doorway to the new Alano Club on Third Street in the Falls. The building was purchased with the help from a grant by Boise Cascade Corporation. The grant was also used to install a new boiler in the building. The boiler was installed by Roy Johnson, Donald Dunbar and Mike Edens.
50 YEARS AGO
Not only does R.G. (Bob) Feldkirchner, 1015 Seventh St., keep his own sidewalks shoveled free of snow, he keeps the entire 1000 block snow free – about 10 or 12 homes. And not for pay, either. “It’s for exercise,” Bob says, chomping on his cigar. Of course, there are those neighbors who remembered his 79th birthday last Wednesday with a box of cigars, and he’s remembered likewise at Christmas. The former billing clerk at MD&W doesn’t use his “electric pusher,” as he calls his snowblower, because it’s “too much monkey business.”
60 YEARS AGO
Down the Trail of Border History, 50 Years Ago:
Harry Mattice, clerk of Lindford township, was in town conferring with county officials with reference to a steel bridge which will be built across the Bigfork River. The bridge will be 248 feet in length.
70 YEARS AGO
Mr. and Mrs. C.C. Kaufman, 1003 11th St., Falls residents for 26 years, observed the 50th anniversary of their marriage Tuesday evening at a family party in their home. Among those who assisted the Kaufmans in celebrating their anniversary were Arthur Kaufman and Mrs. Orman (Edna) Effertz, of the Falls, two of the couple’s three children. Another son, Clarence Kaufman, of Pasco, Wash., called to congratulate his parents. Two grandchildren are included in the Kaufman family circle. Mr. and Mrs. Kaufman were married Dec. 13, 1899, in Perham, Minn.
Compiled by Marge Veeder
and Catherine Crawford