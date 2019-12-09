15 YEARS AGO
The Falls boys swim team won their first meet of the season against Chisholm, 58-40, in the Falls High Natatorium. In the varsity meet, the Broncos swimmers won three out of the first four races to build a 22-12 lead. Chris Giavarini, Rhegy Gelo, Raphael Gelo and Eric Boe started the afternoon off with a five-second win in the 200 medley relay. In the junior varsity meet, nine first place finishes led to the 56-30 win. Andrew Mannausau, John Kucera, Ben Shofner and Waylon Harala started things off with a win in the 200 medley relay.
25 YEARS AGO
Opinions are sharply divided on the new U.S. Border Patrol station in the Falls. You either love it or hate it. The station screams “Welcome to America” but some are screaming about its flamboyant appearance and overall gaudiness. Apparently, judges for a national and state architecture contest disagree. The Minnesota Chapter of the American Institute of Architects recently recognized the structure as one of the top 10 buildings constructed in the state in 1994. And the federal government’s General Services Administration also included the building in the top 10 percent in the nation.
40 YEARS AGO
Bemidji State University students in varsity, concert, chamber singers, women’s, and brass choirs performed recently on campus in the annual fall concert. Participating from this area were Chris Matta, Northome; Rose Marie Jonson, International Falls; and Lynn Ettestad, also of the Falls.
50 YEARS AGO
Uniquely suited to presentation in a church sanctuary is “Spoon River Anthology” according to director Richard Hill, speech teacher and drama coach of Rainy River State Junior College. The cast of four is Scott Crowe, Bill Niemi, Nancy Nesbitt and Karen Turnquist, Rainy River State Community players. Performances of the play, with 60 characterizations and vignettes, will be in Faith United Church of Christ. Plans are for the play to tour in Duluth, Cloquet and St. Cloud during the winter quarter.
60 YEARS AGO
Members of the International Saddle Club were entertained at the Green Room of the Rainy Lake Hotel, Fort Frances. There were 35 members and guests in attendance. Nancy Ruby, Janis Weir, Sandra Tollefsrud, Mickey Shuff, Larry Cullen and Patrick McKibbage, all of International Falls, were presented crests in horsemanship. The awards were sponsored by Riverview Stables.
70 YEARS AGO
Falls Recreation Center open today at 9:30. Coffee bar, homemade pies, cake, cookies, pool and shuffleboard. Ladies welcome. In Old Co-op Building, 308 Fourth St. — Cy Walker, proprietor.
